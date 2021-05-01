SL Vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 3, Live Cricket Scores: Bangladesh Lose Quick Wickets In Reply To Sri Lanka's 493/7d

Visiting Bangladesh fought back by taking wickets, as many as five, but Sri Lanka still managed to inch closer to the 500-run mark on Day 2 of the first Test at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele Friday. The day started with Sri Lanka 291/1 on a seemingly placid track with skipper Lahiru Thirimanne on 131 and Oshada Fernando on 40. But Bangladesh bowlers, specially Taskin Ahmed, operated with purpose and claimed wickets at regular intervals even as rain play hide and seek. Then bad light forced early stumps, with Sri Lanka on 469/6 in 155.5. Niroshan Dickwella (64) and Ramesh Mendis (22) were batting, while Taskin got three wickets. Follow Day 3 updates and live cricket scores of the first Test match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, being played in Pallekele:

10:00 PM IST: That's quick! Second day's play started early to make up for the lost overs and soon, Sri Lanka declared their first innings in the hope to force an issue. A very good total of 493/7. Niroshan Dickwella was left stranded on 77 off 72. Taskin Ahmed got the wicket of Ramesh Mendis (33) to make it four.

