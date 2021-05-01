May 01, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  SL Vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 3, Live Cricket Scores: Bangladesh Lose Quick Wickets In Reply To Sri Lanka's 493/7d

SL Vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 3, Live Cricket Scores: Bangladesh Lose Quick Wickets In Reply To Sri Lanka's 493/7d

Follow Day 3 updates and live cricket scores of the first Test match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, being played in Pallekele

Outlook Web Bureau 01 May 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
SL Vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 3, Live Cricket Scores: Bangladesh Lose Quick Wickets In Reply To Sri Lanka's 493/7d
Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan, second left, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Oshada Fernando, right, during the second day of the second Test cricket match in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
AP Photo/Sameera Peiris
SL Vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 3, Live Cricket Scores: Bangladesh Lose Quick Wickets In Reply To Sri Lanka's 493/7d
outlookindia.com
2021-05-01T12:03:52+05:30

Visiting Bangladesh fought back by taking wickets, as many as five, but Sri Lanka still managed to inch closer to the 500-run mark on Day 2 of the first Test at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele Friday. The day started with Sri Lanka 291/1 on a seemingly placid track with skipper Lahiru Thirimanne on 131 and Oshada Fernando on 40. But Bangladesh bowlers, specially Taskin Ahmed, operated with purpose and claimed wickets at regular intervals even as rain play hide and seek. Then bad light forced early stumps, with Sri Lanka on 469/6 in 155.5. Niroshan Dickwella (64) and Ramesh Mendis (22) were batting, while Taskin got three wickets.  Follow Day 3 updates and live cricket scores of the first Test match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, being played in Pallekele:

Live Scorecard | Streaming | Cricket News

10:00 PM IST: That's quick! Second day's play started early to make up for the lost overs and soon, Sri Lanka declared their first innings in the hope to force an issue. A very good total of 493/7. Niroshan Dickwella was left stranded on 77 off 72. Taskin Ahmed got the wicket of Ramesh Mendis (33) to make it four.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPL 2021: KL Rahul Hails Harpreet Brar, Says Punjab Kings Were Preparing To Unleash The Finger Spinner

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Cricket Live Score live Live Blog Sri Lanka national cricket team Bangladesh national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos