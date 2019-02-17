Sri Lanka pulled off a thrilling one-wicket win against South Africa with Kusal Perera anchoring the chase with an unbeaten 153 on Saturday at Kingsmead.

The victory was almost certain for the hosts after Sri Lanka in the first were reduced to 226/9 while chasing a target of 304 runs in Durban.

But Perera, who was suspended in December 2015 on doping charges, stitched a record-breaking 10-wicket stand for 78 runs with Vishwa Fernando (6 off 27) to pull off the heist. In the partnership, Perera contributed with 67 runs off 68 balls.

This is the highest last-wicket stand in a successful chase.

Earlier, Lanka were in control of the chase at 206/5, needing another 98 for a morale-boosting win especially considering their recent poor form.

Cricket fraternity took to social media sites to laud Perera's knock.

Legendary Kumar Sangakkara called the performance "unreal".

"What an amazing win," Sangakkara said on Twitter. "One of the best if not THE best overseas win by (Sri Lanka). Kusal Janith Perera was unreal."

What an amazing win. One of the best if not THE best overseas win by @OfficialSLC Kusal Janith Perera was unreal. Congratulations to the team and @CHathurusinghe keep believing and keep fighting. If you compete for long enough the opportunities to win come your way. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) February 16, 2019

Mahela Jayawardena, who along with Sangakkara, helped Lanka win memorable wins, said on Twitter: "What a beauty! One of the best innings under pressure." Jayawardena said Perera, who put on a last-wicket partnership of 78 had shown "intelligence and mental strength".

What a beauty !!!! One of the best inings under presure. Showed intelligents and mental strength KJP and very proud of you. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) February 16, 2019

Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also took to Twitter to hail the win.

"Congratulations to our cricket team on snatching a victory from the jaws of defeat," Sirisena said.

Congratulations to our cricket team on snatching a victory from the jaws of defeat. Kusal Janith Perera makes mother Sri Lanka very proud today! Keep fighting! — Maithripala Sirisena (@MaithripalaS) February 16, 2019

"Kusal Janith Perera makes mother Sri Lanka very proud today! Keep fighting! "Great spirit by @kusaljperera and all the youngsters #SAvSL," added Wickremesinghe while thanking the national side which has been the butt of jokes due to poor recent results.

"U beauty", said Sports minister Harin Fernando on Twitter.

Here are some reactions:

Watch & enjoy the final moments of historic Durban Test between Sri Lanka & South Africa... Kusal Perera unfurled one of the greatest Test innings ever, arguably the best by a SL batsman. It will be remembered even after 50 years @KusalJPerera @OfficialSLC #SAvSL



Credit: SL FUNK pic.twitter.com/OibTYqQkCY — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) February 17, 2019

Updated ICC Test rankings after the Durban #SAvSL thriller; Pat Cummins no.1 bowler, Kusal Perera 40th in the batting ranks up from 98th. https://t.co/sQdHuQCxDy — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) February 17, 2019

Kusal Perera with one of the all-time great knocks in test cricket steers Sri Lanka home at Kingsmead to beat the Proteas by one wicket.. His 153 was an innings of tremendous character, courage and ability ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ» #SAvsSL — FaRAz (@beingfaraaz3) February 16, 2019

Kusal Perera !!!! WOW .... One of the greatest Test innings of all time ..... — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 16, 2019

Unbelievable, just unbelievable! Sri Lanka square series winning second Test by 1 wicket, last pair adding 84 runs against Steyn, Philander, Rabada, Oliver, Maharaj. Take a bow Kusal Perera, your knock (153 n.o) will rate among the finest in cricket history — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 16, 2019

Kusal Perera hit an incredible ðÂÂÂÂ¯ to lead Sri Lanka to a stunning one-wicket victory over South Africa in the first Test in Durban.



Report & highlights ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/ybEgvqilJ3 pic.twitter.com/uvd3i4IRiP — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) February 16, 2019

That was one of the most incredible passages of cricket I've seen. Kusal Perera rockets into the catalogue of greatest Test innings. The record for highest 4th-innings 10th-wicket stand to win a Test has been smashed. Was 57, now 78. — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) February 16, 2019

Did someone say test cricket is dying?? Sri Lanka!!! you beauty, take a bow Kusal Perera and well done to @IamDimuth for a historic win. #SAvSL congrats @RusselArnold69 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) February 16, 2019

Kusal Perera (153 not out and adding 78* for the tenth wicket Vishwa Fernando) helps Sri Lanka to a one-wicket win over South Africa.

In the top ten greatest Test innings ever played. — John Etheridge (@JohnSunCricket) February 16, 2019

Sri Lanka won the World Cup in 1996 and since has been plagued by management scandals, allegations of corruption and player squabbling.

They were swept 3-0 in a home Test series against England last year and were then beaten in Australia and New Zealand.