Sri Lanka Pulls Off Durban Heist, Cricketing Fraternity Hails Kusal Perera's Test-Winning Heroics

Perera scored 67 off 78 runs in the highest last-wicket stand in a successful chase.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 February 2019
Courtesy: Twitter
Sri Lanka pulled off a thrilling one-wicket win against South Africa with Kusal Perera anchoring the chase with an unbeaten 153 on Saturday at Kingsmead.

The victory was almost certain for the hosts after Sri Lanka in the first were reduced to 226/9 while chasing a target of 304 runs in Durban.

But Perera, who was suspended in December 2015 on doping charges, stitched a record-breaking 10-wicket stand for 78 runs with Vishwa Fernando (6 off 27) to pull off the heist. In the partnership, Perera contributed with 67 runs off 68 balls.

This is the highest last-wicket stand in a successful chase.

Earlier, Lanka were in control of the chase at 206/5, needing another 98 for a morale-boosting win especially considering their recent poor form.

Cricket fraternity took to social media sites to laud Perera's knock.

Legendary Kumar Sangakkara called the performance "unreal".

"What an amazing win," Sangakkara said on Twitter. "One of the best if not THE best overseas win by (Sri Lanka). Kusal Janith Perera was unreal."

Mahela Jayawardena, who along with Sangakkara, helped Lanka win memorable wins, said on Twitter: "What a beauty! One of the best innings under pressure." Jayawardena said Perera, who put on a last-wicket partnership of 78 had shown "intelligence and mental strength".

Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also took to Twitter to hail the win.

"Congratulations to our cricket team on snatching a victory from the jaws of defeat," Sirisena said.

"Kusal Janith Perera makes mother Sri Lanka very proud today! Keep fighting! "Great spirit by @kusaljperera and all the youngsters #SAvSL," added Wickremesinghe while thanking the national side which has been the butt of jokes due to poor recent results.

"U beauty", said Sports minister Harin Fernando on Twitter.

Here are some reactions:

Sri Lanka won the World Cup in 1996 and since has been plagued by management scandals, allegations of corruption and player squabbling.

They were swept 3-0 in a home Test series against England last year and were then beaten in Australia and New Zealand.

