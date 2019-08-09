Sri Lanka Cricket Announces 15-Member Squad For First Test Vs New Zealand

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced their 15-member squad for the first Test of the two-match series Vs New Zealand. Dimuth Karunaratne will be captaining the side.

The selections have made out of a 22-player preliminary squad. The list was approved by the Minister of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports Honorable Harin Fernando.

After their exit from the recently concluded 2019 Cricket World Cup, the Lankans faced Bangladesh in ODI series, which was a whitewash in the former's favor (3-0).

ALSO READ: Two-Member Sri Lanka Cricket Security Delegation To Visit Pakistan

Sri Lanka will face New Zealand in their first match at Galle Cricket Stadium from August 14-18.

15-member squad:

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando.

(ANI Inputs)