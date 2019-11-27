Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Spin Great Muttiah Muralitharan To Be Governor Of Sri Lankan Province

Spin Great Muttiah Muralitharan To Be Governor Of Sri Lankan Province

Muttiah Muralitharan is among three new Governors set to be appointed by the new government of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who took over earlier this month

IANS 27 November 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Spin Great Muttiah Muralitharan To Be Governor Of Sri Lankan Province
Sri Lankan players carry Muttiah Muralitharan.
File Photo
Spin Great Muttiah Muralitharan To Be Governor Of Sri Lankan Province
outlookindia.com
2019-11-27T15:57:36+0530

Sri Lankan cricket legend Muttiah Muralitharan is tipped to be appointed as Governor of Sri Lanka's Northern Province by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (More Cricket News)

He is among three new Governors set to be appointed by the new government of Lankan President, who took over earlier this month.

President Rajapaksa had personally invited Muralitharan to accept the post of the Governor of the Northern Province, the Daily Mirror said quoting sources.

Presidential Secretariat sources told the daily that the former ace spinner would be appointed the Governor of the Northern Province, while Anuradha Yahampath would be appointed the Governor of the Eastern Province and Tissa Vitharana would take charge as Governor of the North Central Province.

Anuradha Yahampath is Chairperson of the Nationalist Entrepreneurs Association and a Director of a reputed garment export company.

Tissa Vitharana is a former Minister and the leader of the Lanka Sama Samaja Party. He had held the post of Chairman of the Medical Research Institute over a long period and is also a specialist doctor on viral diseases.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
IANS Muttiah Muralitharan Cricket Sports
Next Story : Wriddhiman Saha Undergoes Surgery, Expected To Be Fit In Time For New Zealand Tour
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement