A disciplined South Africa humbled Pakistan by nine wickets on Day 4 of the second Test at Newlands, Cape Town to register seven successive series win at home on Sunday.

South African captain Faf du Plessis, who scored a painstaking 103 in the first innings, won the man of the match award.

The Proteas have won the first Test in Centurion by six wickets. The third and final Test at Johannesburg starts on Friday.

Set 41 to win, South Africa lost the wicket of opener Theunis de Bruyn early in the innings, in the fourth over, and saw seasoned Hashim Alma retired hurt in the seventh over, but reached 43 in the 10th over with Dean Elgar hitting Azhar Ali for two successive fours off the fourth and fifth balls.

Regular South African opening batsman Aiden Markram did not bat after suffering a severely bruised right thigh when he fell heavily on the boundary rope while fielding on Saturday.

De Bruyn, opening in place of Markram, clipped Mohammad Abbas to the midwicket boundary but did not add to his score before being caught off his glove by wicketkeeper and captain Sarfraz Ahmed while attempting to pull a bouncer from Abbas.

Mohammad Amir effectively conceded 10 runs in extras off two successive deliveries, with a wide and a no-ball which both flew over Sarfraz's head.

Amla was forced to retire hurt on two after being hit on the right upper arm by a ball from Amir which lifted sharply off a good length.

Then Elgar, who made 24 not out, ended the match with those fours off part-time bowler Azhar Ali.