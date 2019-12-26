Sourav Ganguly Reveals Virender Sehwag Will Deliver Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Lecture: REPORT

India's former swashbuckling batsman, Virender Sehwag, is set to deliver the seventh Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Lecture in Mumbai on January 12. It will take place on Jannuary. BCCI boss Sourav Ganguly confirmed to Sportstar on Thursday.
The lecture has been organised by BCCI since 2013.
According to reports, Sachin Tendulkar was expected to deliver the lecture. But with the legend having other plans, Sehwag has reportedly been roped in.
The inaugural lecture in 2013 was delivered by Sunil Gavaskar. Also other than him, the likes of Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman have delivered the lecture.
In 2018, Kevin Pietersen delivered it in Bengaluru.
Sportstar also reported that Sehwag has confirmed his presence via a text message. Also, the BCCI awards will be held in the same day.
'Nothing Going Right In Party': BJP's Haryana Ally Faces Rebellion
'Used To Happen In Pakistan, Bangladesh': Army Chief's Comment On CAA Protests Evokes Sharp Reaction
Alleging Discrimination, Thousands Of Dalits To Convert To Islam In Tamil Nadu
UP Police Release Photos, Videos Of Protesters Brandishing Guns
Child Rape Convicts Should Not Have Right To File Mercy Petition: President Kovind
Open Letter | Is This The Justice You Wanted, Ms Bachchan?
'Matter Of Concern': NHRC Orders Probe Into Killing Of Rape Accused In Telangana
Newborns Don’t Need Hepatitis B Vaccine Immediately After Birth, Can Wait For 6 Months, Says ICMR Study