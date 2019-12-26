December 27, 2019
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Sourav Ganguly Reveals Virender Sehwag Will Deliver Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Lecture: REPORT

Sourav Ganguly Reveals Virender Sehwag Will Deliver Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Lecture: REPORT

According to Sportstar, Virender Sehwag has confirmed his presence for the Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Lecture via a text message. Also, the BCCI awards will be held in the same day.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 December 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Sourav Ganguly Reveals Virender Sehwag Will Deliver Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Lecture: REPORT
The lecture will take place on January 12.
Twitter
Sourav Ganguly Reveals Virender Sehwag Will Deliver Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Lecture: REPORT
outlookindia.com
2019-12-26T22:54:39+0530

India's former swashbuckling batsman, Virender Sehwag, is set to deliver the seventh Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Lecture in Mumbai on January 12. It will take place on Jannuary. BCCI boss Sourav Ganguly confirmed to Sportstar on Thursday.

(Cricket News)

The lecture has been organised by BCCI since 2013.

According to reports, Sachin Tendulkar was expected to deliver the lecture. But with the legend having other plans, Sehwag has reportedly been roped in.

The inaugural lecture in 2013 was delivered by Sunil Gavaskar. Also other than him, the likes of Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman have delivered the lecture.

In 2018, Kevin Pietersen delivered it in Bengaluru.

Sportstar also reported that Sehwag has confirmed his presence via a text message. Also, the BCCI awards will be held in the same day.

Next Story >>

NADA Suspends Olympian Sumit Sangwan For 1 Year After Failed Dope Test

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos