Sourav Ganguly Reveals Virender Sehwag Will Deliver Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Lecture: REPORT

India's former swashbuckling batsman, Virender Sehwag, is set to deliver the seventh Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Lecture in Mumbai on January 12. It will take place on Jannuary. BCCI boss Sourav Ganguly confirmed to Sportstar on Thursday.

(Cricket News)

The lecture has been organised by BCCI since 2013.

According to reports, Sachin Tendulkar was expected to deliver the lecture. But with the legend having other plans, Sehwag has reportedly been roped in.

The inaugural lecture in 2013 was delivered by Sunil Gavaskar. Also other than him, the likes of Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman have delivered the lecture.

In 2018, Kevin Pietersen delivered it in Bengaluru.

Sportstar also reported that Sehwag has confirmed his presence via a text message. Also, the BCCI awards will be held in the same day.