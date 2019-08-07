Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh Lash Out At BCCI Over Conflict Of Interest Issue With Rahul Dravid

Former India national cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly has slammed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after its ethics officer issued a Conflict of Interest notice to Rahul Dravid. Ganguly has further been backed by Harbhajan Singh.

BCCI Ethics Officer DK Jain has issued a notice to the former India cricketer. This comes after Sanjay Gupta (Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association member) filed a complaint against him, concerning Conflict of Interest charges. According to the complaint, Dravid is the current NCA head but is also employed as vice-president of India Cements Groups, which owns IPL side Chennai Super Kings. Gupta had also earlier filed interest charges against the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.

According to ANI, a BCCI source has revealed that Dravid has been given two weeks to reply to the allegations.

Ganguly tweeted, "New fashion in indian cricket .....conflict of interest ....Best way to remain in news ...god help indian cricket ......Dravid Gets Conflict of Interest Notice from BCCI Ethics Officer".

"Really ?? Don't know where it's heading to.. u can't get better person thn him for indian cricket. Sending notice to these legends is like insulting them.. cricket need their services for betterment.. yes god save indian cricket", Harbhajan tweeted, supporting his former skipper.