﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh Lash Out At BCCI Over Conflict Of Interest Issue With Rahul Dravid

Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh Lash Out At BCCI Over Conflict Of Interest Issue With Rahul Dravid

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Ethics Officer DK Jain issued a Conflict of Interest notice to former cricket player Rahul Dravid. This is regarding the NCA head's connections with India Cements Groups, which owns IPL side Chennai Super Kings. Former cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh have slammed the apex body for it.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh Lash Out At BCCI Over Conflict Of Interest Issue With Rahul Dravid
Sourav Ganguly served as captain to Rahul Dravid and Harbhajan Singh.
Twitter: IANS
Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh Lash Out At BCCI Over Conflict Of Interest Issue With Rahul Dravid
outlookindia.com
2019-08-07T14:09:18+0530

Former India national cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly has slammed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after its ethics officer issued a Conflict of Interest notice to Rahul Dravid. Ganguly has further been backed by Harbhajan Singh.

BCCI Ethics Officer DK Jain has issued a notice to the former India cricketer. This comes after Sanjay Gupta (Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association member) filed a complaint against him, concerning Conflict of Interest charges. According to the complaint, Dravid is the current NCA head but is also employed as vice-president of India Cements Groups, which owns IPL side Chennai Super Kings. Gupta had also earlier filed interest charges against the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.

According to ANI, a BCCI source has revealed that Dravid has been given two weeks to reply to the allegations.

ALSO READ: Rahul Dravid Asked By BCCI To Explain Links With Chennai Super Kings Owners

Ganguly tweeted, "New fashion in indian cricket .....conflict of interest ....Best way to remain in news ...god help indian cricket ......Dravid Gets Conflict of Interest Notice from BCCI Ethics Officer".

"Really ?? Don't know where it's heading to.. u can't get better person thn him for indian cricket. Sending notice to these legends is like insulting them.. cricket need their services for betterment.. yes god save indian cricket", Harbhajan tweeted, supporting his former skipper.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Sourav Ganguly Rahul Dravid Harbhajan Singh Cricket BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket in India) Sports
Next Story : Abrogation Of Article 370 Would Require Examination By Supreme Court, Says VC Of NALSAR University
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters