BCCI Ethics Officer has issued a notice to former India cricketer Rahul Dravid, as he is the current NCA head but is also employed as vice-president of India Cements Groups, which owns IPL side Chennai Super Kings.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 August 2019
Rahul Dravid is the current NCA head.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Ethics Officer DK Jain has issued a notice to former cricketer Rahul Dravid. This comes after Sanjay Gupta (Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association member) filed a complaint against him, concerning Conflict of Interest charges.

According to ANI, a BCCI source has revealed that Dravid has been given two weeks to reply to the allegations.

"BCCI Ethics Officer Justice DK Jain has sent a notice to Rahul Dravid last week after receiving a complaint. He has been given two weeks to reply over Conflict of Interest," a BCCI source told ANI.

According to the complaint, Dravid is the current NCA head but is also employed as vice-president of India Cements Groups, which owns IPL side Chennai Super Kings. Gupta had also earlier filed interest charges against the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.

(ANI Inputs)

Outlook Web Bureau Rahul Dravid Cricket Sports
