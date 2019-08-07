The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Ethics Officer DK Jain has issued a notice to former cricketer Rahul Dravid. This comes after Sanjay Gupta (Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association member) filed a complaint against him, concerning Conflict of Interest charges.

According to ANI, a BCCI source has revealed that Dravid has been given two weeks to reply to the allegations.

"BCCI Ethics Officer Justice DK Jain has sent a notice to Rahul Dravid last week after receiving a complaint. He has been given two weeks to reply over Conflict of Interest," a BCCI source told ANI.

According to the complaint, Dravid is the current NCA head but is also employed as vice-president of India Cements Groups, which owns IPL side Chennai Super Kings. Gupta had also earlier filed interest charges against the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.

(ANI Inputs)