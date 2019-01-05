﻿
Someone Please Tell Darren Sammy, It's Not Fake News

Sammy is a legendary figure in the West Indies. He led the Windies to two T20 World Cup victories.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 January 2019
Former Windies captain Darren Sammy needed some convincing that Cricket West Indies (CWI) has appointed Richard Pybus as the interim head coach.

Once CWI announced the new development on Friday, Sammy took to Twitter to express his shock, saying "that's fake news".

"Please tell me that's fake news.. somebody please. After the mess in 2014 he can't be back.. I refuse to believe that's true," he tweeted.

The position became vacant after Australian Stuart Law resigned in September.

After the appointment, Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams said, “Richard comes into the role with previous international experience having worked with both Pakistan and Bangladesh. Due to his current and previous involvement in CWI, he possesses a good working knowledge of both players and coaches as the team prepares for important home series against England and India with the 2019 World Cup to be played between those series.”

English-born Pybus is expected to guide the team in a busy 2019 that includes the World Cup and a home series against England.

He was the director of cricket from 2013 to 2016.

Sammy, 35, is a legendary figure in the West Indies. He led the Windies to two T20 World Cup victories.

