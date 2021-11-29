Advertisement
Monday, Nov 29, 2021
Outlook.com
SL Vs WI, 2nd Test Day 1: Bad Light Forces Early Stumps, Sri Lanka 113/1

Play on Day 1 of the second Test between Sri Lanka and West Indies a Galle International Stadium was suspended because of bad light in the 35th over. Sri Lanka won the first match by 187 runs.

Umpires Kumar Dharmasena, center, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, left, and Prageeth Rambukwella inspect the pitch before the beginning of Day 1 of the second Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Galle on November 29, 2021. | AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena

outlookindia.com
2021-11-29T20:27:35+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Published: 29 Nov 2021, Updated: 29 Nov 2021 8:27 pm

Opening batsman Pathum Nissanka scored an unbeaten 61 to get Sri Lanka off to a good start Monday on the first day of the second Test against the West Indies in Galle as the hosts reached 113-1 at stumps. (More Cricket News)

Play was suspended because of bad light in the 35th over.

Nissanka, who completed his third test half century, and captain Dimuth Karunaratne shared 106 runs for the first wicket.

Karunaratne, who scored 147 and 83 in the first test, looked rusty in his 90-ball 42 before being caught and bowled by offspinner Roston Chase. Karunaratne hit six boundaries.

Nissanka looked more fluent as his runs came off 109 deliveries. He hit a six and four boundaries.

The pitch in Galle had spin and bounce on the first day but the three West Indies spinners failed to take full advantage. Chase finished the day with 1-33.

Sri Lanka dropped fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera to give batsman Charith Asalanka his first test match on his home ground.

The West Indies made two changes from the first match, dropping fast bowler Shanon Gabriel for Kemar Roach while left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul was recalled after more than five years and took the place of offspinner Rakheem Cornwall.

Sri Lanka won the first test at the same venue by 187 runs and the West Indies need to win the second to draw the two-match series. 

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Sri Lanka national cricket team West Indies Cricket Team ICC World Test Championship
