SL Vs ENG: Angelo Mathews Returns To Sri Lanka Squad For Home Test Series Against England

Former captain Mathews, 33, missed the South Africa tour because of a hamstring injury

PTI 13 January 2021
Angelo Mathews
AP Photo
2021-01-13T16:56:15+05:30

A fit-again Angelo Mathews was on Wednesday named in the 22-member Sri Lanka squad for the two-Test series against England, starting Thursday in Galle. (More Cricket News)

Former captain Mathews, 33, missed the South Africa tour because of a hamstring injury but is expected to be part of the playing eleven in the two Tests against England, which are a part of the ICC World Test Championships.

The series is a resumption of the contest that was halted in March last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sri Lanka will be led by Dimuth Karunaratne and the squad was approved by the Minister of Youth and Sports Honorable Namal Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

The second Test will be held from January 22 at the same venue. Both the matches will be held behind closed doors because of the pandemic.

Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Oshada Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lasith Embuldeniya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Asitha Fernando, Roshen Silva, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Ramesh Mendis.

