Singapore Open Badminton: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Sameer Verma Sail Into Quarterfinals; Kashyap Crashes Out

The Olympic silver medalist Sindhu will now face China's Cai Yanyan and Saina will take on second-seeded Japanese Nozomi Okuhara in the quarterfinals.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 April 2019
PV Sindhu completely dominated her opposition and secured victory in straight-games.
Courtesy: Twitter (@BAI_Media)
outlookindia.com
2019-04-11T15:21:50+0530

Indian ace shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal sailed into the women's singles quarterfinals of the USD 355,000 Singapore Open with a straight-game win over Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt here Thursday.

Fourth-seeded Sindhu took 39 minutes to get the better of world number 22 Mia 21-13 21-19, her second straight win over the Danish girl, who had clinched the Spain Masters this year.

World number 6 Sindhu will next face China's Cai Yanyan, a BWF World Junior Championships bronze medallist.

While Sindhu led throughout the first game after opening up a 3-0 advantage, the Indian was locked in a tight battle with Mia in the second till 8-8 and was trailing 11-15 at one stage.

However, Sindhu managed to claw back 17-17 and then nosed ahead to seal the issue in her favour.

Sindhu had reached the semifinals at the India Open last month. P V Sindhu had it easy but Saina Nehwal was tested.

Sixth seed Saina, however, had to work hard in her bid to avenge a Malaysia Open first-round loss to Pornpawee Chochuwong before pulling off a thrilling 21-16 18-21 21-19 win over the Thai shuttler in the second round.

The London Olympic bronze medallist will next square off against second-seeded Japanese Nozomi Okuhara.

While Saina was plotting the downfall of Chochuwong, her husband and fellow shuttler Parupalli Kashyap was locked in a fierce battle with reigning Olympic champion, Chen Long of China.

Kashyap, a 2014 Commonwealth Games champion, stretched Chen to three games before narrowly losing 9-21 21-15 16-21 to the fourth-seeded Chinese, who had reached the finals at Malaysia Open last year.

Sameer Verma, however, continued his impressive run, beating China's Lu Guangzu 21-15 21-18 to set up a clash with either second-seeded Taipei player Chou Tien Chen or Denmark's Jan O Jorgensen.

(With PTI inputs)

