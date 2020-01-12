With Simple Tweet, Virender Sehwag Puts Everyone To Work - Read Hilarious Fan Reactions

Legendary Indian opener Virender Sehwag is often regarded as one of the most prolific Twitter users and is witty posts on the popular social media platform continue to impress everyone. But on Saturday, the 41-year-old left fans scampering with a simple tweet.

"Cricket statistician bhai logon, How many Test matches worldwide have been drawn in the last 5, 10 and 15 years ? For all countries including India and for India separately," Sewhag tweeted.

Soon, it hit the Twitter stratosphere with fans coming up with all sorts of facts and figures. Many also tried to find the context.

Here are some reactions:

Aapne sabko kaam pe laga dia ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Jay Varma (@Jaysweettweet) January 11, 2020

Aur kaam nahi kya... Yaha delhi main election hai tumhe test match yaad aagaya — rajat kalra (@rajat_jims) January 11, 2020

Paaji u r one who changed test cricket...Rab rakka — INDIAN (@amar3308) January 11, 2020

Wa what a mind twisting question — sangram Sawant (@sangramsawant) January 11, 2020

If that's the case, then here are the numbers..



Last 5 years:

Total draws - 31 out of 223 (13.90%)

IN India - 5/30 (16.66%)



Last 10 years:

Total draws - 83/433 (19.16%)

IN India - 9/52 (17.30%)



Last 15 years:

Total draws - 143/646 (22.13%)

IN India - 19/76 (25%) — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) January 11, 2020

Last 5 years(draw/matches)

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ 10/54

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ´ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ¢ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿9/68

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂº8/58

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿7/42

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦7/48

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ±ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ°7/53

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ´6/43

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ©5/29

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂµðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ°4/40



Last 10 year:-

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ±ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ°24/95

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ´ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ¢ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿23/127

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³22/107

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿20/84

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦20/91

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ´18/83

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂº17/113

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂµðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ°13/83

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ©10/56



Last 15 years:-

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ´ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ¢ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿45/191

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³43/158

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ±ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ°34/140

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ´34/130

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿31/123

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦29/143

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂº28/169

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂµðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ°27/121

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ©13/83 — The Cricket Panda (@TheCricketPanda) January 11, 2020

Most Draw % in last 5 years:



ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³18.51%

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ©17.24%

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿16.66%

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦14.58%

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ´13.95%

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂº13.79%

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ´ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ¢ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿13.23%

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ±ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ°13.20%



Most Draw % in last 10 years:



ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ±ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ°25.2%

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿23.8%

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦21.9%

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ´21.6%

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ´ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ¢ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿21.4%

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³20.5%

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ©17.8%

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂµðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ°15.6%

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂº15% — The Cricket Panda (@TheCricketPanda) January 11, 2020

Virender Sehwag is the 1st Indian to captain India in all 3 formats of the game.



Sehwag also hold the record to smash the fastest ODI double century among Indians (140 balls).



He is only cricketer to score 7500+ runs as an opener in both ODI & Test formats. @virendersehwag — ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ Anurag Nishad ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@AnuragN61265128) January 11, 2020

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to discuss the idea of four-day Test matches, but it will, in all likelihood, get a red flag from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as the Indian board is set to stand with skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri.

The ICC's argument is, four-day affairs will reinvigorate Test cricket with more results.

And this particular tweet may well be related to the ICC's four-day Test move.

Also, let's revisit some of Sehwag's best tweets:

On this day 8 years ago, I scored a king pair vs England in Birmingham after flying for 2 days to reach England and fielding 188 overs. Unwillingly paid tribute to Aryabhatta :)

If there was zero chance of failure, what would you do ? If you have it figured, do that ! pic.twitter.com/7VchCDASh8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 12, 2019

England loose in a World Cup again.Only the sport changes.This time it's Kabaddi.

India thrash them 69-18.All the best for semis

#INDvENG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 18, 2016

Congrats @ashwinravi99 for an incredible 7th Man of the series.

Only a married man can understand d urgency of going home early.#FamilyTime — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 11, 2016

Array O Sambha,

Olympic me Bharat ki betiyaan itna naam Roshan kar rahi hain,

yeh #IndvsWI test mein Score Kya hua? pic.twitter.com/xr9ugDw4I4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 18, 2016

Aankhein band karne Se nahi,tension free hone Se nahi,thakne Se bhi nahi,

Aaj ke zamaane me to WiFi band karne Se hi neend aati hai — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 16, 2016

Hpy Bdy Allan Border.Hearing joke since childhood,but Border Sahab we made film Border,you still haven't made Gavaskar,chalo make Tendulkar. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 27, 2016

Husband is HEAD of Family and Wife is the Neck that turns the Head around.

Jo Biwi Se Kare Pyaar ,Selfie Se Kaise Kare Inkaar ! pic.twitter.com/FQt3kHT9jE — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 29, 2017

Pic 1- Don

Pic 2- Bread

Pic 3- Man

Hpy Birthday Don Bradman, the greatest that could ever have been#BradmanJayanti pic.twitter.com/guETL76xiW — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 27, 2016

Well played @RossLTaylor Darji ji . Great effort after handling the pressure of Diwali orders .#indvsnz — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 22, 2017

Sehwag retired from all forms of international cricket on 20 October 2015. Regarded as one the greatest openers, the right-handed batsman 8586 and 8273 and 394 runs in 104 Tests, 251 ODIs and 19 T20Is respectively. He has 38 international centuries.