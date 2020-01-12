With Simple Tweet, Virender Sehwag Puts Everyone To Work - Read Hilarious Fan Reactions

January 12, 2020
Poshan
Even as the International Cricket Council (ICC) gets ready to discuss the idea of four-day Test matches, former India opener Virender Sehwag took to Twiiter to ask fans one very pertinent question

Outlook Web Bureau 12 January 2020
Virender Sehwag
Legendary Indian opener Virender Sehwag is often regarded as one of the most prolific Twitter users and is witty posts on the popular social media platform continue to impress everyone. But on Saturday, the 41-year-old left fans scampering with a simple tweet.

"Cricket statistician bhai logon, How many Test matches worldwide have been drawn in the last 5, 10 and 15 years ? For all countries including India and for India separately," Sewhag tweeted.

Soon, it hit the Twitter stratosphere with fans coming up with all sorts of facts and figures. Many also tried to find the context.

Here are some reactions:

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to discuss the idea of four-day Test matches, but it will, in all likelihood, get a red flag from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as the Indian board is set to stand with skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri.

The ICC's argument is, four-day affairs will reinvigorate Test cricket with more results. 

And this particular tweet may well be related to the ICC's four-day Test move.

Also, let's revisit some of Sehwag's best tweets:

Sehwag retired from all forms of international cricket on 20 October 2015. Regarded as one the greatest openers, the right-handed batsman 8586 and 8273 and 394 runs in 104 Tests, 251 ODIs and 19 T20Is respectively. He has 38 international centuries.

