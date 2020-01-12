With Simple Tweet, Virender Sehwag Puts Everyone To Work - Read Hilarious Fan Reactions

Legendary Indian opener Virender Sehwag is often regarded as one of the most prolific Twitter users and is witty posts on the popular social media platform continue to impress everyone. But on Saturday, the 41-year-old left fans scampering with a simple tweet.
"Cricket statistician bhai logon, How many Test matches worldwide have been drawn in the last 5, 10 and 15 years ? For all countries including India and for India separately," Sewhag tweeted.
Cricket statistician bhai logon, How many Test matches worldwide have been drawn in the last 5, 10 and 15 years ?— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 11, 2020
For all countries including India and for India separately.
Soon, it hit the Twitter stratosphere with fans coming up with all sorts of facts and figures. Many also tried to find the context.
Here are some reactions:
Aapne sabko kaam pe laga dia ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Jay Varma (@Jaysweettweet) January 11, 2020
Aur kaam nahi kya... Yaha delhi main election hai tumhe test match yaad aagaya— rajat kalra (@rajat_jims) January 11, 2020
Paaji u r one who changed test cricket...Rab rakka— INDIAN (@amar3308) January 11, 2020
Wa what a mind twisting question— sangram Sawant (@sangramsawant) January 11, 2020
If that's the case, then here are the numbers..— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) January 11, 2020
Last 5 years:
Total draws - 31 out of 223 (13.90%)
IN India - 5/30 (16.66%)
Last 10 years:
Total draws - 83/433 (19.16%)
IN India - 9/52 (17.30%)
Last 15 years:
Total draws - 143/646 (22.13%)
IN India - 19/76 (25%)
Last 5 years(draw/matches)— The Cricket Panda (@TheCricketPanda) January 11, 2020
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ 10/54
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ´ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ¢ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿9/68
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂº8/58
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿7/42
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦7/48
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ±ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ°7/53
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ´6/43
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ©5/29
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂµðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ°4/40
Last 10 year:-
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ±ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ°24/95
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ´ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ¢ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿23/127
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³22/107
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿20/84
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦20/91
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ´18/83
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂº17/113
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂµðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ°13/83
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ©10/56
Last 15 years:-
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ´ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ¢ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿45/191
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³43/158
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ±ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ°34/140
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ´34/130
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿31/123
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦29/143
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂº28/169
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂµðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ°27/121
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ©13/83
Most Draw % in last 5 years:— The Cricket Panda (@TheCricketPanda) January 11, 2020
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³18.51%
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ©17.24%
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿16.66%
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦14.58%
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ´13.95%
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂº13.79%
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ´ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ¢ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿13.23%
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ±ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ°13.20%
Most Draw % in last 10 years:
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ±ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ°25.2%
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿23.8%
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦21.9%
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ´21.6%
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ´ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ¢ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿21.4%
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³20.5%
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ©17.8%
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂµðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ°15.6%
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂº15%
Virender Sehwag is the 1st Indian to captain India in all 3 formats of the game.— ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ Anurag Nishad ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@AnuragN61265128) January 11, 2020
Sehwag also hold the record to smash the fastest ODI double century among Indians (140 balls).
He is only cricketer to score 7500+ runs as an opener in both ODI & Test formats. @virendersehwag
Why???ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Shashidhar (@Shashid70009271) January 12, 2020
Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to discuss the idea of four-day Test matches, but it will, in all likelihood, get a red flag from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as the Indian board is set to stand with skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri.
The ICC's argument is, four-day affairs will reinvigorate Test cricket with more results.
And this particular tweet may well be related to the ICC's four-day Test move.
Also, let's revisit some of Sehwag's best tweets:
On this day 8 years ago, I scored a king pair vs England in Birmingham after flying for 2 days to reach England and fielding 188 overs. Unwillingly paid tribute to Aryabhatta :)— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 12, 2019
If there was zero chance of failure, what would you do ? If you have it figured, do that ! pic.twitter.com/7VchCDASh8
England loose in a World Cup again.Only the sport changes.This time it's Kabaddi.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 18, 2016
India thrash them 69-18.All the best for semis
#INDvENG
Congrats @ashwinravi99 for an incredible 7th Man of the series.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 11, 2016
Only a married man can understand d urgency of going home early.#FamilyTime
Array O Sambha,— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 18, 2016
Olympic me Bharat ki betiyaan itna naam Roshan kar rahi hain,
yeh #IndvsWI test mein Score Kya hua? pic.twitter.com/xr9ugDw4I4
Aankhein band karne Se nahi,tension free hone Se nahi,thakne Se bhi nahi,— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 16, 2016
Aaj ke zamaane me to WiFi band karne Se hi neend aati hai
Hpy Bdy Allan Border.Hearing joke since childhood,but Border Sahab we made film Border,you still haven't made Gavaskar,chalo make Tendulkar.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 27, 2016
Husband is HEAD of Family and Wife is the Neck that turns the Head around.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 29, 2017
Jo Biwi Se Kare Pyaar ,Selfie Se Kaise Kare Inkaar ! pic.twitter.com/FQt3kHT9jE
Pic 1- Don— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 27, 2016
Pic 2- Bread
Pic 3- Man
Hpy Birthday Don Bradman, the greatest that could ever have been#BradmanJayanti pic.twitter.com/guETL76xiW
Well played @RossLTaylor Darji ji . Great effort after handling the pressure of Diwali orders .#indvsnz— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 22, 2017
Sehwag retired from all forms of international cricket on 20 October 2015. Regarded as one the greatest openers, the right-handed batsman 8586 and 8273 and 394 runs in 104 Tests, 251 ODIs and 19 T20Is respectively. He has 38 international centuries.
IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: Yuzvendra Chahal Indulges In Strange Celebration After Hitting Bulls-Eye - WATCH
'Asked Him To Withdraw CAA': Mamata Banerjee After Meeting PM Modi In Kolkata
'Silence No More An Option': 'Azaadi' March In Unexpected Corner As IISc Bangalore Holds Protest
IAF Wing Commander Arrested In MP For Posing As Amit Shah Over Phone Call To Governor
Iran Admits Its Army Mistook Ukrainian Plane As Hostile, Shot It Down
'Visionary Leader, Statesman': PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Oman Sultan Qaboos
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Citizenship Amendment Act Comes Into Effect Amid Protests