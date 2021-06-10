June 10, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Shikhar Dhawan To Lead, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Vice-Captain On Sri Lanka ODI Tour

Shikhar Dhawan To Lead, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Vice-Captain On Sri Lanka ODI Tour

India are scheduled to clash with Sri Lanka in three One-day Internationals and as many Twenty20 matches on the tour that will begin on July 13

PTI 10 June 2021, Last Updated at 11:18 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Shikhar Dhawan To Lead, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Vice-Captain On Sri Lanka ODI Tour
Shikhar Dhawan will lead India on the tour of Sri Lanka starting July 13.
BCCI
Shikhar Dhawan To Lead, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Vice-Captain On Sri Lanka ODI Tour
outlookindia.com
2021-06-10T23:18:33+05:30

Opener Shikhar Dhawan was on Thursday named as captain of the Indian team that will travel to Sri Lanka for a limited-overs tour next month while pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be his deputy. (More cricket news)

India are scheduled to clash with Sri Lanka in three One-day Internationals and as many Twenty20 matches on the tour that will begin on July 13 and conclude on July 25  at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo.

With country's top cricketers already in England for the World Test Championship final and the subsequent England series, the selection of a number of youngsters in the squad is on expected lines.

Many of them impressed in the suspended IPL and have been rewarded with their maiden India call-up. They included Devdutt Padikkal, pacer Chetan Sakaria, Nitish Rana, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Varun Chakravarthy.

Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey have made a comeback but Shreyas Iyer missing out on selection means he has not yet recovered from his shoulder injury.

Out of favour spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are also part of the squad that also has Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal -- apart from two wicket-keeper batsmen in young Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson.

India's squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Ravichandran Ashwin Wants ICC To Relax 15 Degree Elbow Extension For Doosra To Permissible Level

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Shikhar Dhawan Bhuvneshwar Kumar New Delhi Sri Lanka national cricket team India national cricket team Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos