Shikhar Dhawan Selected In India A Squad For Two Unofficial ODI Matches Vs South Africa

Swashbuckling batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been added to India A's squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs against South Africa.

(WI VS IND, 2ND TEST LIVE | SCORECARD)

The Men in Blue are currently leading in the five-match unofficial ODI series, after a 69-run victory in Thiruvananthapuram. In that match, Shivam Dube ran the show with excellent performance. He smashed an unbeaten 79 off 60 balls that included a half a dozen of sixes and three boundaries which took India's score to 327 for 6 in 47 overs.

Also, Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of the series owing to an injury to his right thumb.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni Not In Indian Cricket Team For South Africa T20s; Hardik Pandya Returns

Dhawan's appearance in this matches will be practice for the upcoming South Africa series, where he has been named in the T20 squad. Dhawan is still out of 100% fitness after receiving an injury in the recently concluded Cricket World Cup, and also hasn't looked sharp recently. India will take on South Africa in a three-match T20I series, starting September 15 at Dharamshala. The second T20I will be played in Mohali on September 18 and the third will be played in Bengaluru on September 22.

(BCCI Inputs)