Sunday, Oct 10, 2021
Shikha Pandey Stakes Her Claim To 'Ball Of The Century' With Ripper Of A Delivery - MUST WATCH

India pacer Shikha Pandey bamboozled Australia batter, Alyssa Healy, with a swinging delivery during the second T20I match. Relive the dismissal here.

Shikha Pandey struck in the first over of the Australia innings. | Composite: YouTube/Twitter Screengrabs

outlookindia.com
2021-10-09T21:50:36+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 09 Oct 2021, Updated: 09 Oct 2021 9:50 pm

For many, Shane Warne still owns the 'Ball of the Century' for that magical delivery that dismissed Mike Gatting in 1993. But Shikha Pandey on Saturday (October 9) produced an unreal delivery during the 2nd Australia vs India women's T20I match to make her claim to that honour. (More Cricket News)

First, have a look at Pandey's dismissal of Alyssa Healy here:

That happened off the second ball in the Australia innings. Healy, who hit Pandey for a four off the first ball, found herself bamboozled as the ball devilishly cut back and crashed into the stumps.

Here's revisiting Warne's dismissal of Gatting:

And other contenders, but mostly spinning deliveries:

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer shared a video of Pandey's delivery, terming it the "ball of the century" of women’s cricket.

Footages of the wicket went viral on social media with fans hailing the veteran India pacer.

Here are some reactions:

India, however, lost the match by four wickets after failing to defend 118/9. Australia reached the target with five balls to spare.

With the victory at Carrara Oval, Australia won the multi-format series. They have won the ODIs 2-1, then shared the spoils in the Day-Night Test.

First T20I ended a no result thanks to incessant rain. The third and final T20 match will be played on Sunday.

