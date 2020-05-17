Shahid Afridi Can Spew Venom Against India But Pakistan Won't Get Kashmir: Gautam Gambhir

Indian cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Sunday ratcheted up his online fight with Shahid Afridi, terming the former Pakistan captain as a "jocker".
Reacting to Afridi's hat-filled comments against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gambhir took to Twitter and wrote: "Pak has 7 lakh force backed by 20 Cr ppl says 16 yr old man @SAfridiOfficial. Yet begging for Kashmir for 70 yrs. Jokers like Afridi, Imran & Bajwa can spew venom against India & PM @narendramodi ji to fool Pak ppl but won't get Kashmir till judgment day! Remember Bangladesh?"
On Saturday, video footage of Afridi making anti-India comments emerged on social media. Afridi, who was in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) to help the locals fight coronavirus, was heard saying "the world is infected by a deadly disease, but what's more dangerous is in Modi's heart and mind."
They have a long history of run-ins. The animosity, many believe, started way back in 2007 during an ODI between India and Pakistan in Kanpur. Gambhir, while taking a single, collided with Afridi, which resulted in a heated argument.
Then, they took the animosity into their retirements and often seen taking digs at each other.
