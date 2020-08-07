Sergio Perez Positive COVID-19 Test Hands Nico Hulkenberg Another Silverstone Chance

Nico Hulkenberg will get another Formula One chance at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix after Sergio Perez again tested positive for coronavirus.

(More Sports News)

Racing Point called on Hulkenberg as a late replacement last week after Perez contracted COVID-19.

Perez completed a week of quarantine and may have got back behind the wheel at Silverstone this weekend if he returned a negative test.

The Mexican's test came back positive, though, so Hulkenberg will be given another chance, having been unable to make the grid last Sunday due to a clutch bolt issue with his car.

Racing Point on Friday revealed Perez is "physically well and recovering" and will continue to follow Public Health England guidance.

Hulkenberg said: "I'm excited to get going again with the team at Silverstone.

"Last weekend, it was a real step into the unknown having been away from the team for a few years – and driving a car I'd never driven before.

"I've learned a lot in the last week about the RP20, and I am ready to apply my experiences to this weekend. Racing at the same track again makes things a bit easier and the team has done a great job in helping me get up to speed.

"I think we can fight for points this weekend, which is definitely my goal. I also want to wish Checo [Perez] all the best in his recovery."

Hulkenberg missed out on an F1 seat for 2020 after he was replaced by Esteban Ocon at Renault.