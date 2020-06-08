Salim Malik Alleges That Pakistan Cricket Board's Questionnaire Is A Script, Based On Lies

Former Pakistan captain Salim Malik, who was banned for life in 2000 for match-fixing, has replied to the questionnaire sent to him by the PCB but called it a script, based on lies.

The PCB had sent the questionnaire to Malik after he demanded that since a lower court had removed his ban in 2008 he should be allowed to get involved in cricket again.

The PCB sent him the questionnaire saying that they needed Malik to clarify certain things in the transcript of the meetings which were provided by the International Cricket Council.

Malik submitting his reply at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore .

"I would say that the script (questionnaire) they sent me is based on total lies but I have given a detailed answer," he said.

Malik, 57, who played 283 One-day internationals also insisted he had never mentioned the name of any player (s) during his meetings with some people in London in 2011.

He feels that the ICC was not even involved in his case.

"I am surprised that if the PCB had any questions about my conduct why were these not submitted during the court hearings which were held for my appeal against the ban," he asked.

Malik also dismissed the findings of the Justice (retd) Malik Qayyum commission report on match-fixing against him.

"The court has lifted the life ban so that report is not important anymore. I also want to make it clear now that if anyone brands me a match-fixer in future I will take legal action against him," he said.

The former captain was banned in 2000 by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)on the recommendations of the Qayyum commission.

"I gave my reply to the Board in 15-days time and I hope they do the same now. Because I want this chapter closed once for all."

Asked about the three-year ban imposed on Umar Akmal for not reporting spot-fixing offers, Malik felt the ban was too harsh.

Akmal's appeal against the three-year ban imposed on him is due to be heard by an independent adjudicator on June 11 in Lahore.