Saina Nehwal Exits from Singapore Open Badminton, PV Sindhu in Semis

Saina Nehwal's defeat to Nozomi Okuhara in the quarterfinals of the Singapore Open comes in a surprise as the Indian had got the better of the Japenese on the last three occasions. Sindhu with her hard-fought win sets up a semifinal clash with Okuhara

Outlook Web Bureau 12 April 2019
Mixed results for India in the Women's singles quarterfinals at USD 355,000 Singapore Open on Friday as Saina Nehwal crashed out at the hand of Japan's Nozomi Okuhara, while P V Sindhu managed to secure a spot in the semifinals after a hard-fought victory against China's Cai Yanya.

Fourth-seeded Sindhu and BWF World Junior Championship bronze-medallist Cai Yanyan had an intense match that almost lasted an hour. Rio Games Silver medalist Sindhu eventually won the match 21-13, 17-21 and 21-14.

Sindhu will now face former world champion Nozomi Okuhara in the semi-finals of the tournament.

The second-seeded Japenese Okuhara completely outplayed Saina Nehwal in the quarterfinal clash. Sixth seed Saina Nehwal seemed no match for the Japenese as she lost the match in direct games.

Okhura stormed to the semifinals with a comfortable 21-8, 21-13 victory over the Indian shuttler.

Saina had successfully defeated Okhura in their previous three meetings, but things fell apart on this occasion. 

This is Saina's second tournament after recovering from acute gastroenteritis.

 

 

 

 

 

