'Sach is truth , Sach is life , Sach is the answer, Sach is it' - Recovering from COVID, Sachin Tendulkar Turns 48

For an Indian Cricket fan, April 24 is always a special occasion and on Saturday as the master blaster Sachin Tendulkar turned 48, wishes started pouring from all corners of the world. (More Cricket News)

Only cricketer to have 100 international centuries, Sachin changed cricket and how it is played.

A recipient of Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan, Sachin has been a role model for many. He was also awarded Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour.

A lynchpin of Indian team during his active playing days, Sachin's love and passion for game has not diminished since his retirement in 2013.

The passion for the game was evident in the recently held Road Safety World Series Challenge veterans' tournament in Raipur last month. He had led the Indian team to victory in that event. But following this event, Sachin tested positive for Covid.

The former India captain and batting icon was subsequently hospitalised as a precautionary measure after testing positive for COVID-19. He was recently discharged from the hospital and is now recuperating in home isolation in Mumbai.

Sachin has 15,921 runs in Tests and 18,426 runs in ODIs. He has played 200 Test since making his debut as an 16-year-old against Pakistan.

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad took the lead in wishing Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday.

"Sach is truth , Sach is life , Sach is the answer, Sach is it. Birthday greetings to not only the greatest batsman the world has seen, but the most humble and incredible human being," tweeted former India seamer and Tendulkar's ex-teammate Venkatesh Prasad.

Sach is truth , Sach is life , Sach is the answer, Sach is it.

Birthday greetings to not only the greatest batsman the world has seen, but the most humble and incredible human being @sachin_rt .#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/6bl6L5zNtb — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 24, 2021

"One man, one chant, infinite emotions. Happy Birthday, Master Blaster!" Sachin's former IPL franchise Mumbai Indians tweeted.

6âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ£6âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ£4âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ£ intl. matches

3âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ£4âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ£,3âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ£5âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ£7âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ£ intl. runs

1âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ£0âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ£0âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ£ intl. hundreds

2âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ£0âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ£1âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ£ intl. wickets



Here's wishing the legendary @sachin_rt a very happy birthday. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #TeamIndia



Let's relive that special knock with which he became the first batsman to score an ODI double ton ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — BCCI (@BCCI) April 24, 2021

Many many happy returns of the day @sachin_rt to an absolute legend of cricket. Your passion towards cricket made us love the game and gave a lifetime of memories! Wishing you a blessed & a healthy life always ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/llPGhtu4rd — Suresh RainaðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@ImRaina) April 24, 2021

ICC tweeted, 'The India legend turns 48. Happy birthday'

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Highest international run-scorer

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¯ International centuries

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ @cricketworldcup winner

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ ICC Hall of Famer



The India legend turns 48. Happy birthday, @sachin_rt ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥³ pic.twitter.com/EiHS7OysRO — ICC (@ICC) April 24, 2021

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine