April 24, 2021
Poshan
'Sach is truth , Sach is life , Sach is the answer, Sach is it' - Recovering from COVID, Sachin Tendulkar Turns 48

Tendulkar, who was hospitalised for COVID-19, was recently discharged and is now recuperating in home isolation

Outlook Web Bureau 24 April 2021
Sachin Tendulkar was infected with COVID-19 while playing a legends cricket tournament in Raipur
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2021-04-24T12:26:23+05:30

For an Indian Cricket fan, April 24 is always a special occasion and on Saturday as the master blaster Sachin Tendulkar turned 48, wishes started pouring from all corners of the world. (More Cricket News)

Only cricketer to have 100 international centuries, Sachin changed cricket and how it is played.

A recipient of Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan, Sachin has been a role model for many. He was also awarded Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour.

A lynchpin of Indian team during his active playing days, Sachin's love and passion for game has not diminished since his retirement in 2013.

The passion for the game was evident in the recently held Road Safety World Series Challenge veterans' tournament in Raipur last month. He had led the Indian team to victory in that event. But following this event, Sachin tested positive for Covid.

The former India captain and batting icon was subsequently hospitalised as a precautionary measure after testing positive for COVID-19. He was recently discharged from the hospital and is now recuperating in home isolation in Mumbai.

Sachin has 15,921 runs in Tests and 18,426 runs in ODIs. He has played 200 Test since making his debut as an 16-year-old against Pakistan.

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad took the lead in wishing Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday.

"Sach is truth , Sach is life , Sach is the answer, Sach is it. Birthday greetings to not only the greatest batsman the world has seen, but the most humble and incredible human being," tweeted former India seamer and Tendulkar's ex-teammate Venkatesh Prasad.

"One man, one chant, infinite emotions. Happy Birthday, Master Blaster!" Sachin's former IPL franchise Mumbai Indians tweeted.

ICC tweeted, 'The India legend turns 48. Happy birthday'

