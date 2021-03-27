Sachin Tendulkar Tests Positive For Coronavirus As Covid Cases Soar In Maharashtra

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in home isolation. (More Cricket News)



Tendulkar is one of the biggest names to have tested positive for the virus in recent times.

Sachin Tendulkar confirmed the news on twitter and posted following message.

Tendulkar wrote, " I have been testing myself and taking al the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I've tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative."



" I've quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors. I want to thank al the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country," the cricketing legend added.

The COVID-19 cases have been on a surge in Maharashtra and Mumbai with over 36,000 positive cases recorded on Friday. A total of 62,000 new covid-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours with Maharashtra accounting for 60% of the cases.



Tendulkar was recently part of the Road Safety World Series Challenge veteran's tournament in Raipur.

