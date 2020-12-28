SA Vs SL: South Africa Paceman Kagiso Rabada Cleared For Second Test Against Sri Lanka

Kagiso Rabada has been cleared to join up with the South Africa squad for the second Test against Sri Lanka. (More Cricket News)

The paceman has been sidelined with a right adductor muscle strain since a Twenty20 International loss to England in Paarl a month ago.

Rabada has recovered from that injury setback, though, and is back in contention for the second and final match of the series at the Wanderers.

Cricket South Africa on Monday confirmed the quick has gone through the necessary COVID-19 and pre-Bio-Secure Environment (BSE) entry protocols.

Faf du Plessis made his 10th Test century and Temba Bavuma was dismissed for 71 as the Proteas took a lead on day three of the opening Test at Centurion.

Former captain Du Plessis was 112 not out at lunch, which was taken with South Africa 435-5 in reply to the tourists' 396 all out.

Proteas Test Squad vs Sri Lanka

Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis , Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Glenton Stuurman, Dwaine Pretorius, Sarel Erwee, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Migael Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Raynard van Tonder.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine