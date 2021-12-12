Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SA Vs IND, ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan Faces Ruturaj Gaikwad-Venkatesh Iyer Reality

Ruturaj Gaikwad has carried his IPL Orange Cap form into the Hazare Trophy with three back-to-back hundreds. But Shikhar Dhawan's struggles have been pronounced with scores of 0, 12, 14, 18.

SA Vs IND, ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan Faces Ruturaj Gaikwad-Venkatesh Iyer Reality
Last time India played 50-over series, Shikhar Dhawan was leading the team and also had a match-winning knock in Sri Lanka. | File Photo

Trending

SA Vs IND, ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan Faces Ruturaj Gaikwad-Venkatesh Iyer Reality
outlookindia.com
2021-12-12T14:57:37+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 12 Dec 2021, Updated: 12 Dec 2021 2:57 pm

Shikhar Dhawan's poor run of form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy would keep the selectors worried but young turks Ruturaj Gaikwad and Venkatesh Iyer seems to have all but booked their tickets for the upcoming away three-match ODI series against South Africa in January. (More Cricket News)

While BCCI has announced Rohit Sharma as the next captain of the ODI side, the squad for the series is yet to be finalised.

It remain to be seen how many rookies do selectors take for the 50-over competition keeping bubble-life and workload management in mind.

The two names who are in the midst of a stellar Vijay Hazare Trophy season are Gaikwad and Iyer, who have now hit three and two hundreds respectively in the competition so far.

Iyer, on his part, has also taken some important wickets, making it amply clear that he is ready to push back Hardik Pandya for the time being as team's premier all-rounder.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

It is understood that once it was clear that Iyer, who is a specialist opener will find it difficult to fit in at the top of the order in presence of KL Rahul and Rohit, he will have to improvise and perhaps bat at number five or six as a designated finisher.

Iyer has taken the role like a fish to water as he batted at number four against Kerala to score 112 off 84 balls and then pushed the envelope further scoring 71 off 49 balls batting at number five.

And on Sunday, he surpassed his earlier effort with a 151 off 113 balls that had no less than 10 sixes.

"Venkatesh is surely going to South Africa. He is bowling 9 or 10 overs in every game and with Hardik still recuperating, it is the best time to give him chance and get him battle ready for the bigger events ahead," a BCCI source privy to selection committee discussion told PTI on Sunday.

"The new team management absolutely did the right thing in advising him to bat in the middle order. As of now, if he doesn't get injured, Venkatesh is a certainty for the South Africa one dayers."

Dhawan vs Ruturaj could be tricky affair

Maharashtra captain Gaikwad has carried his IPL Orange Cap form into the Hazare Trophy with three back-to-back hundreds which will certainly put the selection committee under intense pressure to take him as the back-up opener.

Gaikwad had played two T20 Internationals in Sri Lanka but didn't get chance in the ODIs. Even in the three match T20 Internationals against New Zealand, he couldnt find a place with Rohit batting at the top and KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan being the two opening partners.

But now he has a string of big scores 136 versus MP, 154 not out vs Chattisgarh and 124 vs Kerala and will be difficult to ignore.

On the other hand, Dhawan's struggles have been pronounced with scores of 0, 12, 14, 18 and he hasn't ever looked in touch in any of the games.

But if one looks at the trend of how Rahul Dravid is handling senior players, just like Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma are getting a chance for the South Africa Tests, Dhawan may get the nod in the ODIs.

"Technically, last time India played 50-over series, Dhawan was leading India and also had a match-winning knock in Sri Lanka.

"He has the ability to score runs just when he has back to the wall. So while Gaikwad should be there in the squad, I think selectors might give one last chance to Dhawan, may be take him and give him a game or two," the source said. 

Tags

PTI Shikhar Dhawan Venkatesh Iyer Ruturaj Gaikwad Cricket India Vs South Africa India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team Cricket - BCCI Cricket - ODIs Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Asian Rowing Championships 2021: India Win One Gold, 3 Silvers On Final Day

Asian Rowing Championships 2021: India Win One Gold, 3 Silvers On Final Day

Live Streaming Of Pakistan Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: How To Watch PAK Vs WI Cricket Match

PAK Vs WI: Pakistan Have Perfect Record Against West Indies At Home - Stats Preview

Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: India Cricket Legend Thanks Fans As He Turns 40

Ligue 1: Montpellier Score 4 Unanswered Goals To End Brest's 6-match Winning Run

Juventus' Domestic Woes Continue, Play Out Draw At Relegation-threatened Venezia

Premier League Wrap: Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea Win To Intensify Title Race

West Indian Charmer Dwayne Bravo And His Love Affair With Chennai Super Kings

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pollution Capital Of The World

Pollution Capital Of The World

The Gas Chamber

The Gas Chamber

No Future For Our Future Generations

No Future For Our Future Generations

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

PAK Vs WI: COVID-19 Hits West Indies Cricket Team; Four Members Isolated

PAK Vs WI: COVID-19 Hits West Indies Cricket Team; Four Members Isolated

Bundesliga Wrap: Bayern Munich Extend League Lead As Dortmund Draw At Bochum

Bundesliga Wrap: Bayern Munich Extend League Lead As Dortmund Draw At Bochum

Former FC Barcelona Youth Coach Investigated For Sexual Abuse; Xavi 'Stunned'

Former FC Barcelona Youth Coach Investigated For Sexual Abuse; Xavi 'Stunned'

ISL 2021-22: Devendra Murgaonkar Turns Hero For FC Goa Against Bengaluru FC

ISL 2021-22: Devendra Murgaonkar Turns Hero For FC Goa Against Bengaluru FC

Read More from Outlook

The Tinsel Town Puppet Show; How Bollywood Stars Are Made

The Tinsel Town Puppet Show; How Bollywood Stars Are Made

Lachmi Deb Roy / Getting a break in Bollywood is one thing, it is another to become a star. There's a publicity machinery at work that churns up buzz that builds a star, of course at a price.

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Haima Deshpande / Tucked away in eastern Mumbai, the polluted industrial pocket of Mahul is a living hell for its poor residents whom even the government seems to have abandoned.

Beyond IPL: Dwayne Bravo And His Love Affair With Chennai

Beyond IPL: Dwayne Bravo And His Love Affair With Chennai

Jayanta Oinam / Dwayne Bravo wants to end his IPL career with Chennai Super Kings. The West Indies cricketer has interests in music and now a clothing brand.

Meet Saraswati Devi The First Hit Music Composer Of Bollywood

Meet Saraswati Devi The First Hit Music Composer Of Bollywood

Amborish Roychoudhury / Khorshed, who took on the name Saraswati Devi to escape the attention of her community which was against her working in Bollywood, shattered many barriers and became a pioneer music composer

Advertisement