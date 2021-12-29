SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Mohammed Shami Gives India Dream Start With Aiden Markram Wicket, Again - WATCH

For the second time in two days, Mohammed Shami got the wicket of South Africa opener Aiden Markram as India continued to dominate the Proteas in the first Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion. At Tea on Day 4, South Africa were 22/1 in nine overs, still needing 283 runs.

Shami, 31, completed a five-wicket haul on Day 3 to help India dismiss South Africa for 197 in their first innings. India, courtesy 130-run lead, set a target of 305 runs for the hosts. And Shami gave the visitors a dream start by removing Markram with his third delivery of the innings.

Markram, who was undone by a Shami beauty on Tuesday, left it too late to leave a rising delivery. Watch it here:

Shami strikes in the first over . 9 more to go#SAvsIND pic.twitter.com/TRClAadt7j — ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸âÂÂÂÂÂ¤ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@Yazdan__) December 29, 2021

Shami the lala#shami #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/e9EaWkiNtX — Akch (@akch_ak) December 29, 2021

On Tuesday, after completing his sixth fifer in Tests which also brought up a personal milestone of 200 wickets, Shami shared how his father made sacrifices to fulfill his dream of playing for India.

"My father has made me what I am today. I come from a village (Sahaspur, UP's Amroha) where there aren't many facilities and even today there aren't all facilities available," Shami said.

Shami made his international debut on January 6, 2013 against Pakistan in an ODI match. He now has 350 international wickets.

"Even then, my father would cycle me 30 kms to take me at coaching camp and that struggle I still remember. In those days and those situations, they invested in me and I am forever grateful," the 31-year-old added.