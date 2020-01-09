SA Vs ENG: England Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler Fined For Sweary Outburst At Vernon Philander

Jos Buttler has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for a sweary outburst at Vernon Philander during England's victory over South Africa in the second Test at Newlands. (More Cricket News)

Buttler was heard hurling expletives at the Proteas all-rounder on the final day of the tourists' 189-run series-leveling triumph in Cape Town.

The England wicketkeeper-batsman was found guilty of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Buttler was also ruled to have breached Article 2.3 of the Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “use of an audible obscenity during an international match”.

The third match of the series gets under way in Port Elizabeth next Thursday.