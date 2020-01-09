SA Vs ENG: England Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler Fined For Sweary Outburst At Vernon Philander

January 09, 2020
Poshan
England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has been punished for the verbal volleys he threw at Vernon Philander

Omnisport 09 January 2020
South African batsman Vernon Philander bats while England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler watches on during day two of the second cricket test between South Africa and England at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa, Saturday Jan. 4, 2020.
AP Photo
outlookindia.com
2020-01-09T21:43:57+0530

Jos Buttler has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for a sweary outburst at Vernon Philander during England's victory over South Africa in the second Test at Newlands. (More Cricket News)

Buttler was heard hurling expletives at the Proteas all-rounder on the final day of the tourists' 189-run series-leveling triumph in Cape Town.

Read: Stokes Surge Sees ENG Claim Thrilling Victory

The England wicketkeeper-batsman was found guilty of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Buttler was also ruled to have breached Article 2.3 of the Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “use of an audible obscenity during an international match”. 

The third match of the series gets under way in Port Elizabeth next Thursday.

