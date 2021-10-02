Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Ruturaj Gaikwad Reaches Maiden IPL Century With Stunning Six As CSK Toy With RR - WATCH

Ruturaj Gaikwad's 60-ball knock was laced with nine fours and five sixes. He became the youngest CSK player to score an IPL ton.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Reaches Maiden IPL Century With Stunning Six As CSK Toy With RR - WATCH
Chennai Super Kings players celebrate as Ruturaj Gaikwad reaches hundred with a six. | Composite: Twitter Screengrabs

Trending

Ruturaj Gaikwad Reaches Maiden IPL Century With Stunning Six As CSK Toy With RR - WATCH
outlookindia.com
2021-10-02T22:21:18+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 02 Oct 2021, Updated: 02 Oct 2021 10:21 pm

Ruturaj Gaikwad on Saturday became the youngest Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter to hit a century during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Match Blog | Scorecard | Points Table | News

With six balls left in the CSK innings, Gaikwad witnessed his batting partner Ravindra Jadeja going berserk at the other end. And it looked like the 24-year-old will miss the chance to complete the landmark. But Jadeja, took a single off the fourth ball, leaving two deliveries for Gaikwad.

Mustafizur Rahman produced a well-directed bouncer for the fifth ball even as Gaikwad tried to hook it. A dot, and Gaikwad was left with only one ball to reach 100. The right-handed batter then hoisted the next ball for a six, over deep mid-wicket.

Watch it here:

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

His 60-ball knock was laced with nine fours and five sixes. In the process, Gaikwad, at 24 years and 244 days, became the youngest CSK player to score an IPL ton. He is also the ninth player for the Chennai-based team to achieve the feat.

Earlier in the innings, he also became the first batter to breach the 500-run mark this season.

Meanwhile, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 32 off 15, and they added 55 runs 25 balls for the fifth wicket.

MS Dhoni's CSK became the first side to qualify for the IPL 2021 playoffs with their win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Ruturaj Gaikwad Ravindra Jadeja Abu Dhabi UAE Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Rajasthan Royals Cricket Video T20 Cricket Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Durand Cup 2021 Final: Local Favourites Mohammedan Sporting Face ISL Giants FC Goa

Durand Cup 2021 Final: Local Favourites Mohammedan Sporting Face ISL Giants FC Goa

Shivam Dube Scripts Stunning IPL 2021 Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Chennai Super Kings

Ronald Koeman Will Keep Job As Barcelona Coach: Joan Laporta

EPL: Chelsea Leave It Late To Beat 10-man Southampton, Everton Share Spoils At Manchester United

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Day-Night Test: Puja Vastrakar Demands More Intent As India Women Chase Improbable Win

Mumbai Cricket Association To Handover Wankhede Hospitality Box To Sunil Gavaskar

Rohit Sharma Blames Batters For Mumbai Indians' Defeat Against Delhi Capitals In IPL 2021

Wrestling Worlds: Ravinder Loses In Quarterfinals As Indian Grapplers Disappoint In Oslo

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

President, PM Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

President, PM Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings Upset Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2021

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings Upset Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2021

Dubai Expo 2020

Dubai Expo 2020

Dancers Practice Garba Ahead Of Navratri Festival

Dancers Practice Garba Ahead Of Navratri Festival

Advertisement

More from Sports

IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Ashwin Help Delhi Capitals Beat Mumbai Indians By Four Wickets

IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Ashwin Help Delhi Capitals Beat Mumbai Indians By Four Wickets

SAFF Championship 2021: All The Matches Will Be Tough, Reckons India Football Captain Sunil Chhetri

SAFF Championship 2021: All The Matches Will Be Tough, Reckons India Football Captain Sunil Chhetri

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Pink Ball Test: India Dictate Terms On Day 3, Australia Trail By 234 Runs

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Pink Ball Test: India Dictate Terms On Day 3, Australia Trail By 234 Runs

Shivam Dube Scripts Stunning IPL 2021 Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Chennai Super Kings - Highlights

Shivam Dube Scripts Stunning IPL 2021 Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Chennai Super Kings - Highlights

Read More from Outlook

Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Aparna Pande / The Biden-Harris administration is serious because India is at the heart of the US response to its peer competition with China.

PM Modi Accuses Opposition Of 'Intellectual Dishonesty', 'Political Deceit'

PM Modi Accuses Opposition Of 'Intellectual Dishonesty', 'Political Deceit'

Outlook Web Desk / PM Modi's comments came when he was replying to a question about the labour and farm laws and the government's refusal to roll-back the three contentious agriculture laws.

IPL 2021: Shivam Dube Scripts Stunning Win For RR Vs CSK

IPL 2021: Shivam Dube Scripts Stunning Win For RR Vs CSK

PTI / Chennai get a 'Royal' thrashing as Jaiswal, Dube fifties overshadow Gaikwad's hundred.

Gandhi Jayanti | What Gandhi Means To Us

Gandhi Jayanti | What Gandhi Means To Us

Outlook Web Desk / A symbol of struggle, non-violence and wisdom -here's what Gandhi means to us, in the words of young and old.

Advertisement