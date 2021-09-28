Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

RR Vs RCB, IPL 2021: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore Face Struggling Rajasthan Royals

RCB are at third spot with 12 points from 10 matches and a win over RR will virtually put them in the IPL 2021 play-offs.

RR Vs RCB, IPL 2021: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore Face Struggling Rajasthan Royals
In the first leg, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets. | Photo: BCCI-IPL

Trending

RR Vs RCB, IPL 2021: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore Face Struggling Rajasthan Royals
outlookindia.com
2021-09-28T19:26:41+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 28 Sep 2021, Updated: 28 Sep 2021 7:26 pm

A thumping win over defending champions Mumbai Indians boosting their confidence, Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to build on the momentum when they take on a struggling Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match in Dubai on Wednesday.

Points Table | Schedule & Results | News

The Virat Kohli-led RCB are currently at third spot with 12 points from 10 matches and a win over RR will virtually put them in the play-offs.

On the other hand, with eight points from 10 matches, it will be a make-or-break outing for RR as a loss on Wednesday can put them in a tight situation in their bid for a last-four berth.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

RCB did not have the best of starts after the IPL's resumption as they lost two consecutive matches, including the forgettable nine-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders where they made just 92 runs.

They were then outplayed by Chennai Super Kings though Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal came good with 53 and 70 respectively.

The previous match against MI, however, gave them their first win after the IPL's resumption with Kohli hitting his second consecutive fifty -- 51 -- and Maxwell also coming good (37-ball 56).

Kohli, who is stepping down from RCB captaincy after this season, would look to continue his good form.

South African legend AB de Villiers, on the other hand, needs a big one after scores of 0, 12, 11 while Maxwell will be keen to stay in good touch with the T20 World Cup not far.

On the bowling front, Harshal Patel is the star with six wickets from three matches, including a hat-trick in the last match, and Yuzvendra Chahal is also in fine form with five dismissals.

A bit of worry is New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson, who has not taken any wicket from the two matches he has played so far.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, have been outplayed by their respective opponents in their last two matches after winning their first game by two runs.

Except for captain Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal, most of the RR batsmen are struggling.

Lone ranger Samson hit 70 and 82 after scoring four runs in the first match but other batsmen have let the team down.

In Monday's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, it was Samson again who took his side to 164 for 5 with a well-calculated 82 on a sticky wicket where stroke-making was difficult.

However, the score proved insufficient as RR lost by seven wickets, which dented their play-off chances as they remained at the sixth spot with eight points.

Among bowlers, Kartik Tyagi (3 wickets), Chetan Sakariya (4 wickets) and Mustafizur Rahman (3 wickets) have done reasonably well for the side.

The Teams (From):

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Navdeep Saini, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Rajat Patidar, Dushmantha Chameera, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Wanindu Hasaranga, George Garton, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Kyle Jamieson, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Akash Deep.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain), Liam Livingstone, Evin Lewis, David Miller, Chris Morris, Oshane Thomas, Mustafizur Rahaman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Glenn Phillips, Chetan Sakariya, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat, KC Cariappa, Yashashvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldip Yadav, Mahipal Lomror.

Match Starts at 7:30pm.

Tags

PTI Virat Kohli KL Rahul Dubai Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Rajasthan Royals Preview Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Sunil Narine Pleased To See Kolkata Knight Riders' Hard Work Pay Off In Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Sunil Narine Pleased To See Kolkata Knight Riders' Hard Work Pay Off In Win Vs Delhi Capitals

IPL 2021: Sunil Narine Blitzkrieg, Nitish Rana Help KKR Outwit Delhi Capitals By Three Wickets

Roger Hunt, England And Liverpool Legend, Dies At 83

Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Former Pakistan Cricket Captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq A Speedy Recovery From Surgery

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, Mumbai Indians Vs Punjab Kings: MI Restrict PBKS To Paltry 135/6

Out Of Turn Land Allotment To Sourav Ganguly: Calcutta High Court Imposes 'Token Cost' On BCCI Chief

RR Skipper Sanju Samson: Sharing Information With The Team On What's Working Well For Me

Women's Asian Cup Football: Iran Book Historic Ticket For India Finals

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition

13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Advertisement

More from Sports

European Super League: UEFA Requests Removal Of Spanish Judge From Case

European Super League: UEFA Requests Removal Of Spanish Judge From Case

SAI Gives Promotions To 5 Tokyo Olympics Stars; Announces Grant For Late Ngangom Dingko Singh's Family

SAI Gives Promotions To 5 Tokyo Olympics Stars; Announces Grant For Late Ngangom Dingko Singh's Family

Raheem Sterling Conundrum: Indispensable For England, Yet Increasingly Overlooked By Manchester City

Raheem Sterling Conundrum: Indispensable For England, Yet Increasingly Overlooked By Manchester City

Women's ODI Rankings: Mithali Raj Dethroned; Jhulan Goswami Rises To Number Two

Women's ODI Rankings: Mithali Raj Dethroned; Jhulan Goswami Rises To Number Two

Read More from Outlook

Punjab Congress Crisis: Razia Sultana Steps Down From Cabinet In 'Solidarity' With Sidhu

Punjab Congress Crisis: Razia Sultana Steps Down From Cabinet In 'Solidarity' With Sidhu

Harish Manav / Two Punjab Congress office-bearers also resigned from their posts following Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation from the post of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President on Tuesday.

Zojila Tunnel Work Is Challenging But Govt Has Strong Will To Complete It In Time: Gadkari

Zojila Tunnel Work Is Challenging But Govt Has Strong Will To Complete It In Time: Gadkari

Naseer Ganai / The union minister visited the Zojila tunnel, which will be the longest tunnel in Asia, and reviewed the progress of work.

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Have An Eye On Playoffs

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Have An Eye On Playoffs

Follow here live cricket scores and updates of KKR vs DC. Delhi Capitals are unbeaten in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Kanhaiya Kumar Joins Congress, Dalit Leader Jignesh Mevani Extends Support

Kanhaiya Kumar Joins Congress, Dalit Leader Jignesh Mevani Extends Support

Outlook Web Desk / Former JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar was previously with the CPI(M) while Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani is an independent MLA from Gujarat and the convener of RDAM.

Advertisement