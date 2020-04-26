Terming World Cups as the pinnacle, India limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has said his wish is to win the coveted trophy. (More Cricket News)

Ace opener Rohit, who leads Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been part of two World Cups (2015, 2019).

India crashed out in the semi-finals on both occasions, losing to Australia and New Zealand respectively.

"Every time you go out there you want to win every game but the World Cup is the pinnacle of everything. I want to win World Cups," Rohit said in a message posted on Mumbai Indians' official Twitter handle.

In an Instagram chat with ace off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, Rohit recently said his target is to help the Indian team win two of the three World Cups they are slated to be part of in the near future.

India are scheduled to take part in the 2020 T20 World Cup later this year in Australia followed by another T20 World Cup in India next year. Then there is the 2023 Fifty-over World Cup.

"We know we have three World Cups coming up. Among the three World Cups, we should win at least two. That is my goal," Rohit had said.

Rohit will celebrate his 33rd birthday on April 30.