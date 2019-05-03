﻿
In a high-scoring match, CSK chased down RCB's 205 to win by five wickets. Dhoni was the man of the match for his 70 off 34 balls, laced with one four and seven sixes.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 May 2019
Screengrab: IPL
outlookindia.com
2019-05-03T20:33:37+0530

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have secured a playoff spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 while Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are fighting to avoid the ignominy of finishing last in the eight-team tournament.

Despite the contrasting fortunes, which have become a part of IPL tradition itself -- CSK fighting for the title while RCB playing the role of bridesmaid -- whenever these two teams meet fireworks fly. With two of the biggest names in the cricket world, Dhoni and Kohli, going head-to-head, fans just can't get enough of the rivalry.

And that's what reflected in the trending videos section in the IPL website. The highlights video of the 24th match of IPL 2018 between the two sides at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru on April 25 is still one of the top trends.

Here's the video:

In a high-scoring match, CSK chased down RCB's 205 to win by five wickets. Dhoni was the man of the match for his 70 off 34 balls, laced with one four and seven sixes.

READ MORE IN:
