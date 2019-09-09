Rashid Khan Spins Out Bangladesh, Afghanistan Script Maiden Test Win

The elements could not deny Afghanistan their maiden Test win as Rashid Khan bowled his heart out against Bangladesh in the off-off Test at Chittagong. Playing only their third Test and first against Bangladesh, Afghanistan won by 224 runs on a rain-truncated day 5 on SCORECARD | HIGHLIGHTS | CRICKET NEWS)

Less than 19 overs were possible when play started but Afghanistan struck with the very first ball. Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan, the man who could have saved the match, was out caught trying to cut a short of length delivery from 20-year-old chinaman bowler Zahir Khan.

Then Rashid Khan, who took 5 for 55 in the first innings, got into the wicket-taking act. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was out for 12 and Taikul Islam was gone for no score -- both leg before to Rashid. Soumya Sarkar, who needed to bat out four overs with No. 11 Nayeem Hasan, was the last man out for 15 with less than two overs remaining.

Rashid Khan, leading in a Test match for the first time, claimed a first-innings five-for and took another three wickets on before stumps was called with Bangladesh on 136-6, still requiring another 262 runs. He finished with six for 49 in the second innings -- a total of 11 wickets in a stunning outing for a man who built his reputation as a strike bowler in the limited overs format.