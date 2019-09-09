Rashid Khan continued with his fine form and tortured Bangladesh once again as Afghanistan edged closer to a victory on a rain-affected Day 4 of the one-off Test in Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. The spinner registered a first innings five-for, followed by another three wickets on Sunday before stumps was called with the hosts on 136-6. Bangladesh still need more 262 runs. The visitors will be aiming to wrap things up soon due to the weather conditions. Afghanistan didn't go for an overnight declaration, and started on Day 4 after some rain. They were bowled out for 260, with Afsar Zazai missing out on a maiden Test half-century. Rain stopped play continuously, with Bangladesh losing the likes of Liton Das (9)), MOsaddek Hossain (12), Mushifiqur Rahim (23), Mominul Haque (3), Shadman Islam (41) and Mahmudullah (7). With Day 5 set to begin, Bangladesh will be going in with Shakib Al Hasan (39*) and Soumya Sarkar (0*). Follow live ball-by-ball commentary and live cricket score of the Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh here.
Home » Website » Sports » Live Cricket Score, Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, One-Off Test, Day 5: Rashid Khan Looks Set To Lead AFG To Victory, BAN Look For A Miracle
Live Cricket Score, Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, One-Off Test, Day 5: Rashid Khan Looks Set To Lead AFG To Victory, BAN Look For A Miracle
Afghanistan were in fine form and were set to wrap the Test match but rain saved the day for Bangladesh. Can the hosts find a miracle at Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium? Catch live updates and live cricket score of AFG Vs BAN here.
