Ranji Trophy: Shubman Gill 'Abuses' Umpire, Gets Decision Overturned; Delhi Cricket Team Walk Off In Protest - Report

The Ranji Trophy match between Punjab and Delhi at IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, Mohali reportedly witnessed an unsavory incident involving India's upcoming star Shubman Gill. (More Cricket News)

On Day 1 of the round four match of the domestic competition, Gill allegedly abused an on-field umpire after being given out and refused to leave the pitch.

A journalist narrated the series of events in a thread on his Twitter handle in which he claimed that Shubman unimpressed with the decision of the on-field umpire, didn't move anywhere and remained on his crease.

The journalist further quoted Delhi captain Nitish Rana as saying that Shubman walked down to umpire Paschim Pathak -- who was making his debut -- and abused him. Following which, the umpire overturned his decision.

Shubman Gill walked down to umpire Paschim Pathak (who is making his debut) and abused him, " Delhi vice-captain Nitish Rana. — Pratyush Raj (@pratyush_RajTOI) January 3, 2020

According to reports, the decision was later overturned and the Delhi cricket team walked off the field in protest. The match referee intervened and the match resumed.

Gill made 23 off 41 with the help of four fours and Punjab reached 127/3 in 30 overs at lunch.

Hailed as a future star, Gill, 20, has so far played two ODIs -- both against New Zealand -- scoring 16 runs with the highest score of nine. He has 1683 and 2176 runs in 18 First-Class and 54 List A matches.

Gill will be leading India 'A' in the two tour matches and three one-day games in New Zealand and is also a part of the India 'A' squad for two four-day games, before Team India play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests beginning January 24.

Playing XIs:

Punjab: Sanvir Singh, Shubman Gill, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mandeep Singh (c), Anmolpreet Singh, Anmol Malhotra (wk), Baltej Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Akul Pandove, Sharad Lumba

Delhi: Kunal Chandela, Dhruv Shorey (c), Nitish Rana, Jonty Sidhu, Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat (wk), Suboth Bhati, Tejas Baroka, Kunwar Bidhuri, Vikas Mishra, Simarjeet Singh