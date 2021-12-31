Advertisement
Friday, Dec 31, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Ranji Trophy: Faiz Fazal To lead Vidarbha, Akshay Wadkar Appointed Vice-Captain

In-form opener Atharva Taide, wicket-keeper and opener Siddhesh Wath, Ganesh Satish and Apoorva Wankhede have made it to the 18-member squad picked for the two games against Kerala and Rajasthan.

Ranji Trophy: Faiz Fazal To lead Vidarbha, Akshay Wadkar Appointed Vice-Captain
Representative Image | File Photo

Trending

Ranji Trophy: Faiz Fazal To lead Vidarbha, Akshay Wadkar Appointed Vice-Captain
outlookindia.com
2021-12-31T16:11:46+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 31 Dec 2021, Updated: 31 Dec 2021 4:11 pm

Experienced batter Faiz Fazal will lead a strong 18-member Vidarbha squad for the Ranji Trophy beginning January 13. (More Cricket News)

In-form batter Akshay Wadkar will be Fazal's deputy.

The selectors have picked in-form opener Atharva Taide, wicket-keeper and opener Siddhesh Wath, Ganesh Satish and 'crisis man' Apoorva Wankhede in the squad picked for the two games against Kerala and Rajasthan, to be played from January 13 and 20.

The bowling attack also looks quite balance with the likes of Yash Rathod, Lalit Yadav, Aditya Thakre and seasoned offie Akshay Wakhare.

Vidarbha will play their league games in Bengaluru and the two time Ranji champions will depart on January 8.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Umar Khalid’s Prison Diary: Bigotry Against Muslims Leaves Me Even Lonelier

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Squad: Faiz Fazal (C), Akshay Wadkar (VC) Atharva Taide, Ganesh Satish, Apoorva Wankhede, Siddhesh Wath (WK), R.Sanjay Mohit Kale, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Sarvate, Akshay Karnewar, Lalit Yadav, Yash Thakur, Aditya Thakre, Praful Hinge, Siddhesh Neral and Ganesh Bhosale.

Tags

PTI Nagpur Cricket Ranji Trophy (Cricket) Cricket - Domestic Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Sourav Ganguly Discharged From Hospital, To Stay In Home Isolation For 14 Days

Sourav Ganguly Discharged From Hospital, To Stay In Home Isolation For 14 Days

ENG Vs AUS, Ashes: Ex-India Coach Gary Kirsten Wants To Revive England Test Team

ENG Vs AUS, Ashes: Ex-India Coach Gary Kirsten Wants To Revive England Test Team

World Blitz Chess: Koneru Humpy Finishes At 5th spot, R Vaishali Ends Up 14th

SA Vs IND: Virat Kohli Calls Centurion Win A Testimony To India's Squad Strength

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy Ruled Out For A Month With Hamstring Injury

AUS Vs ENG: Travis Head Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ruled Out Of 4th Ashes Test

Ashes: Steve Smith Gets Stuck In Elevator, Gives Live Updates Of His Ordeal - WATCH

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from Sports

Joao Cancelo, Manchester City Defender, Injured In Assault By Four People

Joao Cancelo, Manchester City Defender, Injured In Assault By Four People

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores As Manchester United Beat Burnley 3-1 In Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores As Manchester United Beat Burnley 3-1 In Premier League

Quinton De Kock, Announces Shock Retirement From Test Cricket, Available For ODIs, T20s

Quinton De Kock, Announces Shock Retirement From Test Cricket, Available For ODIs, T20s

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC Beat Chennaiyin FC In Thriller To End Winless Streak

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC Beat Chennaiyin FC In Thriller To End Winless Streak

Read More from Outlook

Umar Khalid’s Prison Diary: Bigotry Against Muslims Leaves Me Even Lonelier

Umar Khalid’s Prison Diary: Bigotry Against Muslims Leaves Me Even Lonelier

Umar Khalid / After years of speaking out against the politics of riots, hate and division, I was entering hail with a slip in hand that said ‘Delhi danga’ as charges.

2022: A New Year Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

2022: A New Year Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

Seema Guha / The last two years have shown that the pandemic is a great leveller. It struck every country with equal ferocity. What awaits the world in 2022? Uncertainty continues to loom large,

Ganguly Vs Kohli, Sushil's Shame, Mary's First Of Fury And More

Ganguly Vs Kohli, Sushil's Shame, Mary's First Of Fury And More

Koushik Paul / Controversies are part and parcel of sports and 2021 also had its fair share. Here's a look at five unwanted controversies.

New Year's Eve | Delhi’s Covid-19 Restrictions May Be Driving Tourists To Shimla, Manali

New Year's Eve | Delhi’s Covid-19 Restrictions May Be Driving Tourists To Shimla, Manali

Ashwani Sharma / Restrictions in New Delhi and other neighbouring states have driven people to the hills to spend the New Years' weekend. Places like Shimla and Manali are experiencing heavy footfall.

Advertisement