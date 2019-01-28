Not many prefer to 'walk' in cricket. And it seems, India's marathon man Cheteshwar Pujara, who's often compared to the legendary Rahul Dravid for various reasons, is one of those batsmen.

During fourth day's play of the Ranji Trophy semi-final match against Karnataka, the Saurashtra batting mainstay found himself embroiled in a controversy after he got a lucky verdict from the umpire at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

In the 25th over, a R Vinay Kumar delivery clearly seemed to have Pujara caught behind. But to the chagrin of the hosts, both the batsman and umpire remained unmoved.

Watch it here:

Not the best way to send the best player off for a tea break! Can't say he deserved it, but @cheteshwar1 escapes many many umpiring errors and stays on! #Pujara #CheaterCheater #NobodyEscapesChinnaswamyLove @RanjiKarnataka pic.twitter.com/YLxQzHmSYn — Aditya Bardwaj S (@ABS_08_10) January 27, 2019

Pujara, who scored his 49th first-class century, was let off under similar circumstance in the first innings.

On Monday, Pujara set up a five-wicket win to enter the final. Chasing a moderate target of 279 runs, Saurashtra suffered a top-order collapse before Pujara (131 not out) and Sheldon Jackson (100) resurrected their innings.

In another semi-final, Vidarbha beat Kerala by an innings and 11 runs.