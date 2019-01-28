﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Ranji Trophy: Crowd Chants 'Cheater, Cheater' As Cheteshwar Pujara Opts Not To Walk

Ranji Trophy: Crowd Chants 'Cheater, Cheater' As Cheteshwar Pujara Opts Not To Walk

Pujara, who scored his 49th first-class century, was let off under similar circumstance in the first innings.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 January 2019
Ranji Trophy: Crowd Chants 'Cheater, Cheater' As Cheteshwar Pujara Opts Not To Walk
Screengrab: Twitter
Ranji Trophy: Crowd Chants 'Cheater, Cheater' As Cheteshwar Pujara Opts Not To Walk
outlookindia.com
2019-01-28T12:43:19+0530

Not many prefer to 'walk' in cricket. And it seems, India's marathon man Cheteshwar Pujara, who's often compared to the legendary Rahul Dravid for various reasons, is one of those batsmen.

During fourth day's play of the Ranji Trophy semi-final match against Karnataka, the Saurashtra batting mainstay found himself embroiled in a controversy after he got a lucky verdict from the umpire at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

In the 25th over, a R Vinay Kumar delivery clearly seemed to have Pujara caught behind. But to the chagrin of the hosts, both the batsman and umpire remained unmoved.

Watch it here:

Pujara, who scored his 49th first-class century, was let off under similar circumstance in the first innings.

On Monday, Pujara set up a five-wicket win to enter the final. Chasing a moderate target of 279 runs, Saurashtra suffered a top-order collapse before Pujara (131 not out) and Sheldon Jackson (100) resurrected their innings.

In another semi-final, Vidarbha beat Kerala by an innings and 11 runs.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Cheteshwar Pujara Bengaluru Ranji Trophy (Cricket) Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Will It Be Interim Budget Or Vote-On-Account On February 1?
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters