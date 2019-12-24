She had earlier called her an unsmart shuttler. The relationship between PV Sindhu and her former South Korean badminton coach Kim Ji Hyun has been a tumultuous one. In a recent interview to a Korean YouTube channel, Kim has called Sindhu as 'heartless'.

(Sports News)

Kim Ji Hyun played a big role in PV Sindhu becoming the world badminton champion in Basel earlier this year. Kim's personal training made Sindhu a smarter player and her range of strokes made her a formidable shuttler. Even national coach Pullela Gopichand acknowledged Kim's contribution in making Sindhu a better player. But the Korean quit her job immediately after Sindhu won the world title in Switzerland.

Now Kim has caused a flutter by calling Sindhu, 'heartless'. Reports quoting a Korean social media channel say that Kim was upset with Sindhu because the latter didn't check on her when she had fallen ill. Sindhu's father PV Ramana, an ex-volleyball player, has defended her daughter.

"I did a lot of personal training with Sindhu. She's powerful and runs well, but didn't have many skills. Before we went to the world championship, I git terribly sick. I went to the hospital and got IV (intravenous) injections five times, but nobody came to see me. Sindhu only asked me 'When are you coming back to coach me?'. So, I thought she is heartless and only needs me when she is training," said Kim, allegedly in the interview.

Ramana said that no-one informed Sindhu about Kim's illness. "When Kim didn't turn up for practice, Sindhu called to ask when she will be back. I am sure Sindhu would have rushed to the hospital if she knew about Kim's illness," Ramana told Times of India.

Sindhu's form nosedived after Kim left. The Rio Olympics silver medallist is one of India's biggest hopes in Tokyo 2020, but the Hyderabad girl's current form has been a massive concern. And now Kim's comment only puts more pressure on Sindhu.