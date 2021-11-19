Advertisement
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
PV Sindhu Enters Indonesia Masters Badminton Semifinals With Dominant Win

PV Sindhu, seeded third, scripted a convincing 21-13, 21-10 win over the unseeded Neslihan Yigit in 35 minutes to extend her dominating head-to-head record against the Turkish shuttler to 4-0.

PV Sindhu is the reigning world champion. | File Photo

2021-11-19T14:31:31+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 19 Nov 2021, Updated: 19 Nov 2021 2:31 pm

Two-time Olympic medallist Indian shuttler PV Sindhu registered a dominant straight games win over Turkey's Neslihan Yigit to enter the women's singles semifinals of the Indonesia Masters Super 750 badminton tournament in Bali, Indonesia on Friday. (More Badminton News)

Reigning world champion Sindhu, seeded third, scripted a convincing 21-13 21-10 win over the unseeded Yigit in 35 minutes to extend her dominating head-to-head record against the Turkish shuttler to 4-0.

The 26-year-old from Hyderabad had beaten Yigit last month as well in the Denmark Open.

Sindhu, who has got relatively easy opponents until now, has a tough match ahead as she will face the winner of the quarterfinal between top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and fifth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand.

Later in the day, compatriots Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will take on each other in the men's singles quarterfinals.

