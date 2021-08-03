August 03, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  PV Sindhu, Coach Park Tae-sang Return From Tokyo Olympics To Warm Reception

PV Sindhu, Coach Park Tae-sang Return From Tokyo Olympics To Warm Reception

Reigning world champion Sindhu walked out of the airport amid a round of applause from the staff

PTI 03 August 2021, Last Updated at 5:42 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
PV Sindhu, Coach Park Tae-sang Return From Tokyo Olympics To Warm Reception
PV Sindhu and her current Korean coach Park Tae Sang on their arrival in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Courtesy: BAI
PV Sindhu, Coach Park Tae-sang Return From Tokyo Olympics To Warm Reception
outlookindia.com
2021-08-03T17:42:50+05:30

The only Indian woman to win two Olympic medals, shuttler P V Sindhu on Tuesday received a warm welcome on her return to the country after claiming a bronze at the Tokyo Games. Tokyo Olympics | Full Schedule | Sports News

Reigning world champion Sindhu, who had won a silver at the Rio Games five years ago, walked out of the Indira Gandhi International Terminal amid a round of applause from the airport staff. She was flanked by security officers and wearing a face mask.

The star Indian shuttler was received by Badminton Association of India (BAI) general secretary Ajay Singhania, along with other officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Sindhu and her Korean coach Park Tae-sang were also felicitated by Singhania at the airport.

"I am very happy and excited of course, every body congratulated me and I am thankful to BAI and everyone for supporting and encouraging me. It is an exciting day and happy moment," Sindhu said.

By winning the bronze on Sunday, Sindhu became only the second Indian and first women athlete from the country to bag two Olympic medals.

The 26-year-old from Hyderabad defeated China's He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal play-off.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tokyo Olympics: Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor Fails To Qualify For Final

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI P.V. Sindhu New Delhi Badminton Tokyo 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Tokyo Olympics Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos