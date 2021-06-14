PSL 2021, Match 22, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Islamabad United Vs Karachi Kings T20 Cricket Match

Play more, win more and be happy. This seems to be Islamabad United's motto for the Abu Dhabi leg of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021. Since landing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Shadab Khan's United have played three matches in a space of five days, and they take the field again, for the fourth time in six days. That's some killer fixture.

United, in fact, seem to be enjoying such a packed schedule. They lost Lahore Qalandars by five wickets on June 9, then registered back-to-back wins against Quetta Gladiators by 10 wickets on June 11, followed by a 28-run win against Qalanders on June 13 in a top of the table clash. They now lead the table, courtesy better run rate, with 10 points from seven matches (five wins, two defeats).

Karachi Kings, in contrast, have played only one game in the Abu Dhabi leg, and lost it too, by 12 runs to Multan Sultans. Imad Wasim's defending champions are fourth in the points table, with six points from six matches (three wins, three defeats).

Head-to-head: They have met 15 times. United lead 9-6. In the reverse fixture, United won by five wickets on February 24 in Karachi. Last season, the Kings completed a league double.

Match and telecast details

Match: 22nd match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 between Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings

Date: June 14 (Monday), 2021

Time: 9:30 PM IST/ 08:00 PM local

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE

TV Channels: Sony Pictures Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Playing XIs in the last match

Islamabad United (vs Lahore Qalandars): Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Hussain Talat, Rohail Nazir (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Muhammad Musa, Ali Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Karachi Kings (vs Multan Sultans): Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Thisara Perera, Martin Guptill, Chadwick Walton (wk), Imad Wasim (c), Qasim Akram, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal.

Squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Brandon King, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Zameer.

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood and Zeeshan Malik.

