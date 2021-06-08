PSL 2021, Match 15, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United T20 Cricket Match

The 2021 edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) resumes with a clash between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United on Wednesday (June 9) in Abu Dhabi. The match was originally scheduled for March 5 in Karachi. Then the T20 cricket league found itself mired in the COVID-19 maze. But the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) finally managed to move the remaining matches of season 6 to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). (More Cricket News)

The Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United clash completes the fifth round in PSL 2021, with the winners of the match taking the top spot in the points table. The other four teams have played five matches each, with Karachi Kings currently leading the points table, courtesy their superior net run rate over Peshawar Zalmi. Both the teams have six points (three wins, two defeats).

Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United also have six points each (three wins and one defeat), and currently sit third and fourth respectively.

Head-to-head:

They have met 10 times with Islamabad United, the two-time champions, winning eight times, including the last five. In the last meeting, Islamabad beat Lahore by 71 runs after posting 198/3.

Season recap:

Lahore Qalandars: The Sohail Akhtar-led side started their campaign with back-to-back wins against Peshawar Zalmi (by four wickets) and Quetta Gladiators (by nine wickets), then lost to Multan Sultans by seven wickets. But they returned to winning ways by defeating Karachi Kings (by six wickets) in a replay of last season's final.

Islamabad United: Skipper Shadab Khan has so far failed to fire, but his team did well to beat Multan Sultans (by three wickets), Karachi Kings (by five wickets) and Quetta Gladiators (by six wickets). Their only defeat came against Peshawar Zalmi (by 6 wickets).

Match and telecast details:

Match: 15th match of Pakistan Super League 2021, between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United

Date: June 9 (Wednesday), 2021

Time: 9:30 PM IST/8:00 PM Local

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE

TV Channels: Sony Pictures Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Elsewhere...

Pakistan - Geo Super (Geo TV), PTV Sports; Sri Lanka - Sony Six (Peo TV, Dialog Television); UK - Sky Sports Cricket; Bangladesh - Sony Six; MENA - tapmad TV; South Africa - SuperSport; USA - Willow TV; New Zealand - SKY Sport NZ; Maldives - Sony Six (Medianet); Australia - tapmad TV; Canada - Willow TVl; Nepal - Sony Six (SimTV Nepal, NetTV Nepal); Caribbean/West Indies - Flow Sports; Rest of World - tapmad TV.

Playing XIs in the last match:

Lahore Qalandars (vs Karachi Kings): Fakhar Zaman, Zeeshan Ashraf, Joe Denly, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Akhtar (c), Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Ahmed Daniyal, Haris Rauf

Islamabad United (Quetta Gladiators): Paul Stirling, Rohail Nazi (wk), Alex Hales, Shadab Khan (c), Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Musa

Squads:

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Ben Dunk, Dilbar Hussain, Agha Salman, Maaz Khan, Zeeshan Ashraf, Muhammad Faizan, Muhammad Zaid Alam, Ahmed Daniyal, Callum Ferguson, James Faulkner, Seekkuge Prasanna, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Hasan Ali, Colin Munro, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Muhammad Musa, Zafar Gohar, Iftikhar Ahmed, Rohail Nazir, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Akif Javed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan, Zeeshan Zameer, Muhammad Akhlaq, Usman Khawaja.

