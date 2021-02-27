PSL 2021, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket Match

There's no rest for cricketers competing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 with teams playing back-to-back matches on weekends. And on Saturday, Peshawar Zalmi take on Islamabad United in a blockbuster match between two of the most consistent sides in Pakistan's T20 cricket league. (More Cricket News)

Barely 24 hours after beating Quetta Gladiators by three wickets, the Wahab Riaz-led Zalmi will take the field at the National Stadium, Karachi on Saturday in the second match, a top of the table clash, of the double-header. With two wins from three outings, Zalmi are second in the points table, while United, undefeated so far in two matches, lead the standing.

Zalmi lost their first match to Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wickets, then beat Multan Sultans and Gladiators by six and three wickets respectively. United have defeated Sultans and Karachi Kings by three and five wickets respectively.

Check match and telecast details:

Match: 10th match of Pakistan Super League 2021 between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United.

Date: February 27 (Saturday), 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST/7:00 PM local

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

TV Channels: Sony Six/HD

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Likely XIs:

Peshawar Zalmi: Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (c), Saqib Mahmood, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Imran.

Islamabad United: Philip Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Shadab Khan (c), Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Lewis Gregory, Faheem Ashraf, Zafar Gohar, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Playing XIs in the last match:

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Imam-ul-Haq, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan.

Islamabad United: Philip Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Shadab Khan (c), Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Lewis Gregory, Faheem Ashraf, Zafar Gohar, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Squads:

Peshawar Zalmi: Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (c), Saqib Mahmood, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan, Ravi Bopara, David Miller, Umaid Asif, Amad Butt, Abrar Ahmed, Waqar Salamkheil, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Mohammad Imran.

Islamabad United: Philip Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Shadab Khan (c), Fawad Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Lewis Gregory, Zafar Gohar, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Paul Stirling, Chris Jordan, Colin Munro, Reece Topley, Faheem Ashraf, Ali Khan, Muhammad Musa, Rohail Nazir, Akif Javed, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine