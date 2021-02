PSL 2021, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League Match

Last season's finalists Lahore Qalandars face former champions Quetta Gladiators in the fourth match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 on Monday. (More Cricket News)

Sohail Akhtar-led Qalandars have won their season opener, beating Peshawar Zalmi in the second match by four wickets with Shaheen Afridi producing a man-of-the-match-winning performance.

Qalandars, winners in 2019, lost the lung opener against defending champions Karachi Kings by seven wickets after posting a measly total of 121 runs.

The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led outfit, featuring international stars like Tom Banton, Chris Gayle and Ben Cutting will hope for a better performance against Qalanders.

Check match and telecast details here:

Match: 4th match of Pakistan Super League 2021 between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators.

Date: February 22 (Monday), 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST/7:00 PM local

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

TV Channels: Sony Six/HD

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Likely XIs:

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Agha Salman, Sohail Akhtar (c), Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza.

XI in the last match: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Agha Salman, Sohail Akhtar (c), Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza.

Quetta Gladiators: Tom Banton, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Chris Gayle, Saim Ayub, Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Ben Cutting, Qais Ahmad, Usman Shinwari, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah.

XI in the last match: Chris Gayle, Tom Banton, Azam Khan, Saim Ayub, Ben Cutting, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Qais Ahmad, Naseem Shah, Usman Shinwari.

Squads:

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar (c), Agha Salman, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Muhammad Faizan, Zeeshan Ashraf, Maaz Khan, Muhammad Zaid Alam, Haris Rauf.

Quetta Gladiators: Tom Banton, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Chris Gayle, Saim Ayub, Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Ben Cutting, Qais Ahmad, Usman Shinwari, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Anwar Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Abdul Nasir, Usman Khan.

