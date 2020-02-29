February 29, 2020
Poshan
Watch bizarre video of Chris Lynn emitting steam during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match in Rawalpindi

Outlook Web Bureau 29 February 2020
Chris Lynn emits steam: The Qalandars’ opening batsman’s bizarre video is doing the rounds across social media platforms. (More Cricket News)

In a bizarre video, Lahore Qalandars's Australian batsman Chris Lynn is seen emitting steam from his head.

The inexplicable event was captured on camera during Qalandars's Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Peshwar Zalmi in Rawalpindi on February 28.

Watch it here:

Lynn made 30 off 15 balls with the help of four fours and one six on a losing cause.

