PSL 2020: Surreal And Creepy! Chris Lynn Emits Steam In Bizarre Video During Pakistan Super League Match - WATCH

Chris Lynn emits steam: The Qalandars’ opening batsman’s bizarre video is doing the rounds across social media platforms. (More Cricket News)

In a bizarre video, Lahore Qalandars's Australian batsman Chris Lynn is seen emitting steam from his head.

The inexplicable event was captured on camera during Qalandars's Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Peshwar Zalmi in Rawalpindi on February 28.

Watch it here:

Never seen anything like this. Serious heat ðÂÂ® pic.twitter.com/qRj2T5knc7 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 28, 2020

Lynn made 30 off 15 balls with the help of four fours and one six on a losing cause.