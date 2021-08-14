PSG Vs Strasbourg, Live Streaming: Will Lionel Messi Make Ligue 1 Debut Tonight - Check Match And Telecast Details

It used to be Camp Nou in far away Barcelona. Now, it's Parc des Princes in Paris. And tonight, the world will follow every move Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino makes on the touchline as a certain Lionel Messi gets himself ready for his Ligue 1 debut. (More Football News)

After making a winning start to their Ligue 1 campaign with a 2-1 win at Troyes on Sunday, PSG play hosts to Strasbourg, a team which finished 15th last season under Thierry Laurey. With new coach Julien Stephane at the helm, Strasbourg are bidding to do more, and after losing to Angers 0-2 in their season opener, they will hope for improved performance.

The match holds special importance, for the obvious reason. And yet, it may prove to be just a sideshow despite the presence of other global superstars like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Messi is unlikely to feature in the match. That's the general sense prevailing, especially after what Pochettino said about Messi's training, that his Argentine compatriot had "no real training sessions" for a month. But again, nobody thought Messi was coming to PSG.

By the way, Messi last played in a competitive match in the Copa America final against Brazil on July 11.

Head-to-head

PSG are unbeaten in their 30 Ligue 1 home games against Strasbourg, which is a French top-flight record for one team at home against a specific opponent. Strasbourg's last win came in 2017, a 2-1 victory at home. In their last meeting, PSG thrashed Strasbourg 4-1 in April, 2021.

Match and telecast details

Match: Ligue 1 match between PSG and Strasbourg.

Date: August 15 (Sunday), 2021

Time: 12:30 AM IST/ 8:00 PM local (Saturday).

Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris, France

TV Channels: There is no official broadcaster in India. But TV5Monde Asie is likely to broadcast the match.

Live Streaming: Not available in India.

Check the global broadcasters list HERE. Live updates can be followed on the club's websites and their respective social media pages.

Likely XIs

PSG: Navas; Hakimi, Kehrer, Kimpembe, Diallo; Danilo, Wijnaldum, Herrera; Draxler, Icardi, Mbappe.

Strasbourg: Sels; Fila, Sissoko, Djiku, Caci; Thomasson, Lienard, Bellegarde, Waris; Ajorque, Diallo.

