Proud To Have Worked With This New Zealand Cricket Team, Says Departing Batting Coach Craig McMillan

New Zealand national cricket team's batting coach Craig McMillan's five-year tenure has ended, with the former player not extending his deal. Part of the squad which reached two global finals including the 2019 Cricket World Cup, he took to Twitter to reveal that he is proud to have worked with the team.

"Now that my time as batting coach has finished with the @BLACKCAPS I wanted to say how proud I am to have had 5 years working with the various players & support staff. They are a special group who continue to achieve at the highest level with humility,sportsmanship & do NZ proud," tweeted McMillan.

Earlier in February itself, McMillan had already announced that he would be leaving after the World Cup.

The Black Caps finished as runners-up in the tournament, with England edging past them on the basis of superior boundary count after a tie in the Super Over format.