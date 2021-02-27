Pep Guardiola Makes It 500 Wins With Top-flight Clubs And Sets New English Record

Pep Guardiola registered the 500th victory of his managerial career with top-tier clubs and set an English top-flight record for the shortest time to reach 200 wins with Manchester City's 2-1 success against West Ham. (More Football News)

Centre-backs Ruben Dias and John Stones were on target either side of Michail Antonio's leveller to earn City a narrow victory in Saturday's Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

The win was City's 20th in a row in all competitions and moved them 13 points clear of Manchester United and Leicester City, both of whom have a game in hand to play, at the top of the Premier League.

It was another milestone outing for Guardiola in more ways than one, too, as the Catalan coach reached the 500-win mark for games in charge of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City.

200 - In what was just his 273rd game in charge of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola picked up his 200th victory with the Citizens – the fewest games needed by a manager of an English top-flight side to reach 200 wins in all competitions. Legacy. pic.twitter.com/rv5BkgoIio — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 27, 2021

That includes 200 victories at the helm of runaway Premier League leaders City, Guardiola hitting that landmark for a single club in the quickest time of any manager in English top-flight history - just 273 games.

Jose Mourinho is second on the list, reaching the double century mark in 309 matches with Chelsea, while Kenny Dalglish did so in 333 outings with Liverpool.

Guardiola won 179 matches with Barcelona and 121 during his time at Bayern Munich.

