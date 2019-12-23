December 23, 2019
Poshan
Peerless MS Dhoni Completes 15 Years In International Cricket

MS Dhoni made his debut in the international cricket on December 23 in 2004 against Bangladesh but was run out on a duck

The World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Monday completed 15 years in international cricket. (More Cricket News)

Dhoni made his debut in the international cricket on this day in 2004 against Bangladesh but was run out on a duck. Although the wicketkeeper-batsman did not witness a good start to his international career, Dhoni went out to amass 17266 runs across all formats for India.

Dhoni, who is hailed as the best finisher in the world by many, brought many laurels to the country. He led the team in ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and finished the match in style, with a six at iconic Wankhede Stadium, to help India lift the coveted trophy, last won in 1984.

Under the leadership of the 38-year-old, India also lifted the one ICC World T20 title and one Champions Trophy. India lifted the inaugural edition of the ICC World T20 in 2007 after defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in the final by five runs.

Dhoni's career in numbers

Tests: 90 matches - 4876 runs - 224 (highest) - six centuries - 33 fifties - 256 catches - 38 stumpings
ODIs: 350 matches - 10773 runs - 183 not out (highest) - 10 centuries - 73 fifties - 321 catches - 123 stumpings
T20Is: 98 matches - 1617 runs - 56 (highest) - two fifties - 57 catches - 34 stumpings

However, Dhoni has not stepped out on the field for the team since suffering the semi-final exit in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. India faced an 18-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand.

