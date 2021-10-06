Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Online Abuse Prevents Wasim Akram From Taking Pakistan National Team Assignments

The former Pakistan captain stated he can't stand misbehaviour from people and don't think he has the patience for that.

Online Abuse Prevents Wasim Akram From Taking Pakistan National Team Assignments
Wasim Akram stated that people need to understand its the players who have to perform on the field and coaches and support staff can only guide them. | DNA

Trending

Online Abuse Prevents Wasim Akram From Taking Pakistan National Team Assignments
outlookindia.com
2021-10-07T00:22:48+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 06 Oct 2021, Updated: 07 Oct 2021 12:22 am

Pakistan pace legend Wasim Akram said one of the reasons he never accepted any permanent coaching assignment with the national team is because he can’t tolerate the online abuse that coaches have to endure due to the failure of the side. (More Cricket News)

“I can’t stand misbehaviour from anyone and I am not stupid. I see how people misbehave and insult coaches/seniors on social media if the team is not doing well. I don't think I have the patience for that,” he said during an interview in the CricketPakistan.com.pk YouTube channel.

Akram said while he can understand the passion of the cricket fans but he couldn’t understand the bad language and insults that are used on social media. “I just think we need to ponder on the fact that whatever we say on social media reflects on what we are,” he added.

The former left-arm fast bowler said people need to understand that the coaches and support staff can only plan, guide and motivate the players but at the end of the day the players have to perform on the field.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

“Sometimes you do well, sometimes you lose. But tell me do we see this sort of extreme reaction or misbehaviour in other countries. Have you seen Ravi Shastri being treated this way on social media? It is pretty scary for me the way people behave on social media,” Akram said.

The former skipper, however, said being with the Karachi Kings franchise in the Pakistan Super League allowed him to work with most of the players. “So it is not as if I am totally cut off from the players. They call me when they want any help or advice and I love contributing to Pakistan Cricket,” he said.

Akram also dismissed fears burnout concerns of the left-arm pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

“I don't think he will burn out, in fact, he is getting better. He has pace, height and knows how to swing the ball both ways with the new ball and he has now improved on his bowling sense, length and has got situational awareness. He is a great talent and he will take a lot of wickets for Pakistan,” he said.

“As far as rest is concerned I think just ask him whether he wants to rest but we should not try to copy other countries because our cricket culture and mindset is different. He is not playing too much county or other cricket he only plays for Pakistan so I think the more he plays he will only get better with time.” 

Tags

PTI Wasim Akram Ravi Shastri Pakistan Karachi Cricket PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) Online Violence Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Dream 11 'Flouts' Karnataka's Law Banning Online Gaming; Operators Sniff Double Standards

Dream 11 'Flouts' Karnataka's Law Banning Online Gaming; Operators Sniff Double Standards

Live Streaming Of Australia Women Vs India Women, First T20 At Gold Coast: Where To See Live And Match Timings

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Thriller To Dent RCB’s Chances For Top-Two Finish

Wrestling World Championship: Anshu Malik Creates History, Becomes First India Woman To Enter Final

SAFF Football Championship: India Aim To Register Tournament’s First Win Vs Sri Lanka

Ashes 2021: England Agree To Tour Down Under In December - Report

Wrestling World Championship: Sarita Mor Stuns Defending Champ Linda Morais To Enter Semis

SAFF Football Championship 2021, Live Streaming Of India vs Sri Lanka - Where To See Live

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Mumbai Indians Tame Rajasthan Royals, Stay In Hunt For IPL 2021 Playoffs

Mumbai Indians Tame Rajasthan Royals, Stay In Hunt For IPL 2021 Playoffs

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakunta

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakunta

Advertisement

More from Sports

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Stop Royal Challengers Bangalore's Winning Streak In IPL 2021 - Highlights

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Stop Royal Challengers Bangalore's Winning Streak In IPL 2021 - Highlights

FIH Stars Awards: Indian Hockey Players Steal Show, Belgium Say 'It Is Not Normal'

FIH Stars Awards: Indian Hockey Players Steal Show, Belgium Say 'It Is Not Normal'

IPL 2021: KKR Eye Handsome Win Over Rajasthan Royals With Playoffs Spot In Mind

IPL 2021: KKR Eye Handsome Win Over Rajasthan Royals With Playoffs Spot In Mind

AUS-W Vs IND-W: Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s Return A Big Boost For India Ahead Of T20 Series

AUS-W Vs IND-W: Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s Return A Big Boost For India Ahead Of T20 Series

Read More from Outlook

Lakhimpur Violence: SC To Hear Matter Thursday; Priyanka, Rahul Meet Grieving Families

Lakhimpur Violence: SC To Hear Matter Thursday; Priyanka, Rahul Meet Grieving Families

Outlook Web Desk / As per the case list uploaded on the apex court website, a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli would hear the matter.

Lakhimpur Kheri Tragedy Was Pre-Planned To Teach Us A Lesson, Says Farmer Leader And Eye-Witness

Lakhimpur Kheri Tragedy Was Pre-Planned To Teach Us A Lesson, Says Farmer Leader And Eye-Witness

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Farmer leader Paramjeet Singh Pummy told Outlook that he saw Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son exiting car that mowed over four protesting farmers on Sunday.

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Thriller To Dent RCB’s Chances For Top-Two Finish

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Thriller To Dent RCB’s Chances For Top-Two Finish

PTI / A tight final over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar was enough to script a four-run win for bottom-rankers Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH pick up their third win of IPL 2021.

Valuation Conundrum: Why Nifty Is Still At A Reasonable Level

Valuation Conundrum: Why Nifty Is Still At A Reasonable Level

Rajiv Ranjan Singh / Beginning today in a 3-part series we look at the current euphoria around the Indian stock markets when experts are confused with the meteoric rise of the markets despite no comparative growth in the economy.

Advertisement