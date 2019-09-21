'One Of My Worst Experiences' - Here's Why Faf Du Plessis, Cricket South Africa Test Captain, Is A Frustrated Man

﻿
Faf du Plessis, the South Africa Test captain, expressed his anger at British Airways for a flight delay which meant he will miss his scheduled connecting flight to India from Dubai. The Proteas will play a three-match Test series vs Virat Kohli's side next month.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 September 2019
Faf du Plessis will captain South Africa's Test side in India.
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis experienced "one of his worst flying experiences" ahead of the Test series in India after his British Airways flight was delayed. (CRICKET NEWS

"Finally on a plane to Dubai after a 4 hour delay. Now I’m gonna miss my flight to India, next flight is only 10 hours later," du Plessis tweeted on Friday. 

His following tweet read: "When life gives you lemons , make lemonade .My cricket bag hasn’t arrived !!!!!!!!!!Actually can just smile about it but, wow @British_Airways today was one of my worst flying experiences where everything went wrong. Now just hoping I’ll have my bats back eventually."

Du Plessis skipped the ongoing T20 series in India with Quinton de Kock leading the side in his absence.

The three-Test series begins in Visakhapatnam from October 2.

(PTI)

