February 05, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  NZ Vs IND, 1st ODI: Majestic Shreyas Iyer Slams Maiden Century

NZ Vs IND, 1st ODI: Majestic Shreyas Iyer Slams Maiden Century

India's middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer played a majestic innings in first ODI match against New Zealand to bring up his maiden century in the 50-overs format

Outlook Web Bureau 05 February 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
NZ Vs IND, 1st ODI: Majestic Shreyas Iyer Slams Maiden Century
India's Shreyas Iyer celebrates his century - 100 not out as New Zealand's Mitchell Santner looks on during the One Day cricket international between India and New Zealand at Seddon Oval in Hamilton, New Zealand, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
NZ Vs IND, 1st ODI: Majestic Shreyas Iyer Slams Maiden Century
outlookindia.com
2020-02-05T11:08:34+0530

Shreyas Iyer on Wednesday hit his maiden ODI century at Seddon Park, Hamilton as India continued to dominate New Zealand. (More Cricket News)

In the first ODI, New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and asked India to bat first. After a promising start from India's new opening pair -- Prithvi Shaw (20) and Mayank Agarwal (32) -- Iyer and skipper Virat Kohli (51) added 102 for the third wicket. Iyer then produced another century-stand with KL Rahul.

In the process, Iyer reached his first ODI hundred with a single off the 43rd over, bowled by Mitchell Santner. But he departed after making 103 runs off 107 balls with the help of 11 fours and one six. He added 136 runs for the fourth wicket with Rahul.

The 25-year-old from Mumbai entered the match with 531 runs from 13 innings in 15 matches. He has six fifties.

New Zealand lost the T20 series 5-0 against India.

Teams:

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Next Story >>

SA Vs ENG, 1st ODI: England 'Hurt' By Newlands Humbling - Eoin Morgan

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Shreyas Iyer Virat Kohli KL Rahul Hamilton, New Zealand Cricket India vs New Zealand India national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos