NZ Vs IND, 1st ODI: Majestic Shreyas Iyer Slams Maiden Century

Shreyas Iyer on Wednesday hit his maiden ODI century at Seddon Park, Hamilton as India continued to dominate New Zealand. (More Cricket News)

In the first ODI, New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and asked India to bat first. After a promising start from India's new opening pair -- Prithvi Shaw (20) and Mayank Agarwal (32) -- Iyer and skipper Virat Kohli (51) added 102 for the third wicket. Iyer then produced another century-stand with KL Rahul.

In the process, Iyer reached his first ODI hundred with a single off the 43rd over, bowled by Mitchell Santner. But he departed after making 103 runs off 107 balls with the help of 11 fours and one six. He added 136 runs for the fourth wicket with Rahul.

The 25-year-old from Mumbai entered the match with 531 runs from 13 innings in 15 matches. He has six fifties.

New Zealand lost the T20 series 5-0 against India.

Teams:

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.